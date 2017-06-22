- Advertisement -



Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk Carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

CLUBS:

Baile do Shackal (Centro)

Rap and hip hop will invade Rio’s Centro tonight with the live performances of Mc Funkero and 3Preto. Besides the shows, DJs Saddam, Kong, Kibe and Fu will be playing all night long.

Instituto Cultural Ruínas – 10PM

Praça Tiradentes, 75 – Centro – Tel: (21) 97423-3883

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Clube Black (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita Gavea promotes a party dedicated to hip hop, with DJs Dj Farinha, Tirre, RV! and Cereja running the dance floor.

Palaphita Gavea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$40.

Veneno Circo (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken. Tonight, DJs from party Circo (Circus) will be running the second floor’s pick ups.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Lapa Bossa Jazz, Téo Lima, Bossa Rio and Tânia Amorim (Lapa)

The musicians bring the best of bossa nova and jazz music to Lapa tonight, with a repertoire that includes compositions from Sergio Mendes, Tom Jobim and Baden Powell.

Teatro Odisséia – 7:30 PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 66 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Mojo (Botafogo)

Tonight, Mojo runs a show in Etnohaus that aims to celebrate the Brazilian black music. The artist will present his authentic compositions, influenced by Brazil’s Northeast music.

Etnohaus – 7PM

Rua das Palmeiras, 26 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 4107-8406

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$20

Rogerio Rodriguez (Copacabana)

Singer and guitar player Rogerio Rodriguez presents a show specially dedicated to jazz, chorinho, samba and bossa nova tonight, mixing erudite and traditional references.

Beco das Garrafas – 8PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

