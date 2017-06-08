- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Dan Torres (Botafogo)

British singer and composer Dan Torres performs tonight at Vizinha 123, in Botafogo, presenting his latest album “Soul Provider” to the audience in Rio. Besides his own rock compositions, Torres promises to present his version of the Beatles classic “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”, among other interpretations from big rock bands.

Vizinha 123 – 9:30 PM

Rua Henrique Novaes, 123 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$30

Frejat (Barra)

Tonight the Brazilian singer Frejat performs an acoustic show at Teatro Bradesco Rio, presenting his MPB, pop and rock compositions to the audience.

Teatro Bradesco Rio – 9PM

Avenida das Américas, 3900 – Barra – Tel: (21) 3431-0100

Entrance: See venue to check details

CLUBS:

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, with veteran samba musicians performing a true roda de samba at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Caminhos Happy Hour @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Tonight the popular Caminhos Portuguese-language school will host a happy hour from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM, which will bring a lively student body to this favorite spot known for good Mexican food, great drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 6:30 PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.