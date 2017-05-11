- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – American singer Akua Naru will perform tonight at Teatro Rival, Lapa, in a show that will celebrate the most emblematic music genres of the Afro American culture, such as rap, soul and jazz.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy the compositions from “The Miner’s Canary”, Naru’s latest album. Brazilian rapper Emicida and American artist Robert” Ahrel” Lumzy will participate on the show.

LIVE:

Thiago Trajano e André Siqueira Duo (Glória)

Jazz club TribOz, also known as Centro Cultural Brazil-Australia, brings resident musician Thiago Trajano and guitar player André Siqueira, partner with Brazilian renowned composer Carlos Malta since 2006.

Triboz – 6PM

Rua Conde de Lages, 19 – Lapa, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 2210-0366

Entrance: R$15

SON Estrella Galicia – Mauricio Pereira com part. BNegão (Botafogo)

The intimate house in Botafogo will promote an unusual encounter between Mauricio Pereira’s delicate lyrics and rapper BNegão this Thursday.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20 – R$25

CLUBS:

Fabiano and Bonatto at Quintaneja (Tijuca)

Sertanejo duo Fabiano and Bonatto will perform tonight at Buxixo, one of the hottest bar/clubs in Tijuca. DJs Jimmy and Zello will be in charge of funk and sertanejo music during the breaks.

Buxixo Up – 11PM

Av. Maracanã, 760 – Maracanã – (Praça Varnhagem) – Tel: (21) 2264-8484

Entrance: See venue for details

Veneno (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz tonight. For over ten years the weekly events, filled with good music and beautiful people, have helped start weekends early in Rio. Tonight will be no exception as DJs Mamede & Sal andDJ Pinet will spin the best of rock and pop on the first floor and guests to take over the second floor.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107, Botafogo

Entrance: R$30 – R$50

Red Monkey O Retorno (Copacabana)

The underground music party will be led by DJs DirtyTwo Djs Djs (Red Monkey Crew), Dj Nicko Ambassador (The Groov), Mr. Red Monkey, Kenyᐱ (Red Monkey Crew) and EXODUS (Fosfobar).

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143, Copacabana

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Grupo Razões Africanas (Gamboa)

The group playing at Trapiche Gamboa tonight brings to the public some Afro Brazilian popular music that goes way beyond traditional samba, such as jongo, maracatu and ciranda.

Trapiche Gamboa – 8:30 PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 155, Praça Mauá, Centro – Tel: (21) 2516-0868

Entrance: R$25

Marcos Sacramento (Lapa)

Singer and composer Marcos Sacramento will bring the best of Brazilian Popular Music to Lapa tonight. Being in the music universe for over 30 years, Sacramento will present his latest album “Autoretrato”, that mixes classic samba tracks with the artist’s authentic compositions.

Bar Semente – 9PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 149, Lapa

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Under the arches in Lapa is a pub haven from the samba storm with live rock music and Guinness to make a world traveler feel at home.

Lapa Irish Pub – 5PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga 147, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$15

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold beer, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays. Additionally, this is a great place to watch live sports including NFL games.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 10:30AM – 2:00AM

Av. Atlântica, 3056, Loja B, Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: Free

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is known for its reasonable prices, nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

