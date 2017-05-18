- Advertisement -



Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Love Boat Party at Copacabana’s New Mariuzinn will help anyone who partied too hard during Carnival to pick themselves up and get ready for the weekend.

The party will have an open bar between 11PM and midnight, and will treat visitors to range of party tunes from house and hip-hop to reggaeton, cumbia and funk carioca and hip hop.

Ticket prices start from R$50 and include the transfer from the Copacabana venue to the Marina da Glória, where the boat party begins.

LIVE:

Dream Team do Passinho Sings Jackson Five (Lapa)

Funk group Dream Team do Passinho will amaze you tonight with a tribute to Jackson Five. The show is a tribute to the American black culture.

Teatro Rival – 9PM

Rua Álvaro Alvim, 33/37 – Cinelândia – Tel: (21) 2240-4469

Entrance: R$40 – R$60

CLUBS:

Tribute to the 1990’s Rock Music (Méier)

Tonight, you will enjoy the best rock music from the 1990’s in the Zone Norte (North Zone) Buffalos Bar. Band Reverb will be in charge of the music, playing classics by Bad Religion, Green Day, Matanza, Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains and many others.

Buffallos Bar – 8PM

Rua Arquias Cordeiro, 316 – Méier – Tel: (21) 96773-6266

Entrance: FREE

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: FREE until midnight. R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

Noir: Palaphita Quinta (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Noir party with resident DJ Silvio Rio. The Noir at Palaphita Gavea will bring a host of black music with current classics in addition to hip hop, R&B and trap. Promotions will include two for one on Heineken until midnight.

Palaphita Gávea – 10PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Nelson Felix (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Nelson Felix, with veteran samba musicians performing a true roda de samba at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Bar do Gomes (Santa Teresa)

Looking for an extroverted environment with an artistic bohemian atmosphere? Bar do Gomes is just the place to go, with people suddenly playing some samba music spontaneously or only chatting and drinking some beer.

Bar do Gomes – 10AM – 12PM

Rua Aurea, 26 – Santa Teresa – Tel: (21) 2232-0822

LMP Unplugged British Night @ Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

LMP Rocket Trio will play the best of the british pop rock tonight at Lapa Irish Pub, like Beatles, Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Oasis, Keane, Smiths, among many others! If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

The oldest pub in Rio in its newest guise and a great local crowd. Known for its live music and happy hour.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

