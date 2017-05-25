- Advertisement -

Thursday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – English singer Ed Sheeran will perform tonight at Arena Olímpica, in Barra da Tijuca, starting from 9:30 PM. This is the second time the artist comes to Brazil, and this tour will be to support his third album, “Divide”, launched in 2017.

Known for his pop-folk ballads and auto-biographic compositions, Sheeran is famous for hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Shape of You”. He has already sold over 22 million albums worldwide, almost five million downloads on Spotify and 3.5 billion views in his YouTube channel.

LIVE:

Jazz Out – Tribute to Sarah Vaughan (Lapa)

Singer and piano player Helô Tenório will perform compositions from the one and only Sarah Vaughan tonight. Vaughan is considered one of the biggest voices in the jazz scene, and is particularly known for having recorded Brazilian music with composers like Milton Nascimento, Tom Jobim and Dorival Caymmi.

Hotel Vila Galé – 7PM

Rua Riachuelo 124 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2252-7203

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Ed Sheeran (Barra)

Jeunesse Arena – 9PM

Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno – Barra – Tel: (21) 2430-1750

Entrance: R$220 – R$620

CLUBS:

Hora Extra Palaphita Quinta! (Gávea)

Tonight, Palaphita Gávea hosts samba groups Famila S.A. and Além do Normal to make you dance and sing all night long. Also, DJs Silvio Rio and Djamal will be spinning the best club music after the shows.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gavea– Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: R$0 – R$50. Pay in advance (R$30 – R$50) to avoid queues.

Veneno Disco Club (Botafogo)

The Veneno party is back at Casa da Matriz in Botafogo tonight, with DJs Mamede & Sal playing on the first floor while DJ Pinet spins on the second floor. As usual, the night promises the best of pop, rock and classics from the 80s, 90s and now, and will also have special promotions on Heineken.

Casa da Matriz – 11PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: R$30 – R$50 after midnight.

Love Boat Party (Copacabana)

Tonight the New Mariuzinn Copacabana brings a whole different style of party than its usual ones – a boat party. Price includes transfer from the venue to Marina da Gloria where the boat has a capacity of 120 people. There will be an open bar between 11pm and midnight, and a free distribution of mini pizzas. DJ Caue Campean will be spinning the best of house, electric, reggaeton, cumbia, funk carioca and hip hop.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora, 435 – Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ferrugem (Méier)

Samba and pagode singer Ferrugem will release his new CD “Seja o que Deus quiser” (as God wants it) tonight at Imperator.

Imperator – 9PM

Rua Dias da Cruz, 170 – Méier – Tel: (21) 2597-3897

Entrance: R$30 – R$60

Salsa and Forró Leviano (Lapa)

The Salsa and Forró party is back at Lapa’s Leviano bar tonight and that means it’s time to dance. The group Mano a Mano will start things off at 8PM on the first floor with their reinterpretations of works by Hector Lavoe, Willie Colón, Rubén Bládes, Ismael Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$15 – R$25 (Cash only)

Tempero Carioca (Lapa)

Tonight Carioca da Gema will host Tempero Carioca, with veteran samba musicians performing a true roda de samba at Carioca da Gema.

Carioca da Gema – 10PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

