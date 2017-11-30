- Advertisement -

We have three top picks for Thursday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

LIVE:

Salsa e Forró Leviano (Lapa) – It’s time for salsa and forró music at Leviano, in Lapa, tonight, starting from 7PM.

Trio Samburá will be starring on the second floor with the best forró classics, followed by the presentation of Trio Ustrês. Meanwhile band Mano a Mano will bring the hottest from salsa music to Leviano’s first floor, playing from Hector Lvoe to Buena Vista Social Club.

Leviano Bar – Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa

Check the venue for further details.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Samba do Bilhetinho (Botafogo) – The Samba do Bilhetinho is back to Botafogo tonight, at the Fuska Bar, at 7PM.

Tonight, this “roda de samba” will pay homage to the great Paulinho da Viola, but will also bring to its repertoire names like Paulo da Portela, Bide, Marçal, Wilsom Batista, Noel Rosa and Candeia.

Fuska Bar 2.0 – Rua Capitão Salomão, 52 – Humaitá

Check the event for further details.

PARTY:

Jamaiquinta (Botafogo) – Tonight, Casarão 22, in Botafogo, will be all about reggae music with the Jamaiquinta party.

Bands HEMP FYAH, Uhuru Selector and Melodica Vibezz will be playing the best of reggae and grooves all night long.

Casarão 22 – Rua Farani, 22 – Botafogo

Check the event for further details.

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

If you want to hear some great live music while drinking some quality imported beers in a welcoming environment with a friendly crowd, this the place to go.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Thursdays 6PM-8PM.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 6PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details.

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Yndú Lounge (Leblon)

With chilled out vibes during the week and a selection of top DJs playing shows at the weekends, the newly-opened Yndú Lounge in Ipanema is a great option to kick back. With a selection of drinks and tapas, the bar is quickly becoming one of Leblon’s best watering holes.

Yndú Lounge – 6PM

Rua Ataulfo de Paiva, 1321 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3083-6486

Entrance: FREE

