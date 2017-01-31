- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Mais que Nada will host the Reggaeton party tonight with a night dedicated to old and new reggaeton classics.

Resident DJ Tavo will be spinning the hottest tracks to get the party started. Promotions will include free caipirinhas until midnight.

CLUBS:

Bem Brasil – Rio’s Hostel Party (Gávea)

Bem Brasil is back, rounding up sixty of Rio’s hostels and getting them together for this weekly party. DJ Haron Dufau will be spinnng the best of kuduro, reggaeton, cumbia and hip hop. Promotions will include free caipirinhas from 11PM until 12PM.

00 (Zero Zero) – 11PM

Av. Padre Leonel Franca, 240 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Reggaeton @ Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Cuban bar Mais que Nada will host the reggaeton night tonight at its small yet lively venue in Copacabana. Pormotions will include free caipirinha until midnight. The night is dedicated to reggaeton and will play both new, old and classic tracks.

Mais que Nada – 9PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: R$20

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Terças Di Som (Lapa)

Tonight Leviano bar in Lapa will host Terças Di Som with Leriflow spinning the best of rock, soul, groove and funk. There will also be musicians Felipe Portilho, Juliano Moreira, Gustavo Vidigal and Fernando Seixas playing a mix of genres from Jorge Benjor to Jimi Hendrix, and from Criolo, Bob Marley to Chico Science. Additionally, DJ Aranha will spin during the intervals.

Leviano – 7PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Cartola de Noel and Marcos Novatto + Groove Pimenta em Baile Brasileiro (Centro)

To start the night at Rio Scenarium, Cartola de Noel will perform at 7:30 PM bringing the best of authentic samba. Marcos Novatto + Groove Pimenta em Baile Brasileiro will perform at 10:30 PM with their versions of classics from Noel Rosa, Chico Buarque, Jorge Ben Jor, Seu Jorge, Bebeto, Luiz Gonzaga, among others.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Marcio Vanderlei and Makley Matos (Lapa)

Tonight Marcio Vanderlei and Makley Matos will be performing live bringing the best of samba in what promises to be a wonderful show.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$25

PUBS & BARS:

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details.

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there are plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Shenanigan’s (Ipanema)

With classic pub games like darts and pool, Ipanema’s Shenanigan’s is always a great spot to visit. Happy Hour is dose dupla (two for one) on Mondays through Fridays 6PM-8PM. Additionally, tacos are half-price on Tuesdays. This is another great place to watch live streaming sports.

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Visconde de Pirajá, 122A (Upstairs) – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2267-5860

Entrance: See venue for details

—

