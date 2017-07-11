- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Dobradinha party returns to Fosfobox tonight, in Copacabana, and promises to make you dance until the sunrise in this “Noite Caliente” (Hot Night) edition.

Starting at 11:30 PM, the guest DJ Igor Kelner and the resident DJs will spin the hottest and latest from reggaeton, pop, hip hop and funk music.

The party also includes double Jagermeister shots, caipirinha and Heineken promotions, and free pizza that will be distributed on the line. As usual, twin siblings only pay one entrance.

LIVE:

National Symphonic Orchestra of UFF (Centro)

Tonight, the Federal Fluminense University (UFF) orchestra celebrates 72 years of the Brazilian Music Academy at Sala Cecília Meirelles, presenting masterpieces by Edino Krieger, Francisco Mignone and Lorenzo Fernandez.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 8PM

Largo da Lapa, 47 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Tudo é Jazz (Botafogo)

Tonight, musician Nabuco and his band return to CoLab to perform in the project Tudo é Jazz (Everything is Jazz), bringing to the stage a variety of jazz compositions.

CoLAB – 7PM

Rua Fernandes Guimarães, 66 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3592-0470

Entrance: see venue to check details

CLUBS:

Aulas (Botafogo)

Tonight the Aulas (Classes) party will make you move all night long with the best of funk, pop, rap and global bass. DJs Bia Marques, EveHive, Ingrid Nepomuceno, Glau Tavares, Larinha and Marie Linhares will be running the dance floor.

Casa da Matriz – 10PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Dobradinha (Copacabana)

Party Dobradinha returns to Fosfobox tonight, with resident DJs and the guests Rapha Lima and ZédoRoque running the pick ups all night long. Free pizza will be distributed on the line and on the floor.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live mpb or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

Forró da Lapa (Centro)

Tuesday nights are traditionally forró nights at Estudantina. Tonight, the band Caramuela performs, with DJs Messias, EduRio, Juan Motta, Taroba, Azul, Edna, Xeleléu and Chu spinning the most diverse Brazilian regional music.

Centro Cultural Estudantina Musical – 8PM

Praça Tiradentes, 79 – Centro – Tel: (21) 98017-2132

Entrance: R$0 – R$15

Chorinho (Botafogo)

Tonight, Casarao 22 hosts the band Criançada Reunida, which will play the best chorinho music all night long.

Casarão 22 – 7PM

Rua Farani, 22 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2137-8207

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Session (Lapa)

All of those who are interested in Irish music are invited to play along with the Lapa Irish Pub musicians, or simply enjoy their music in an irreverent atmosphere.

Lapa Irish Pub – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa

Entrance: FREE

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

