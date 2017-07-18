- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight is an opportunity to appreciate a special show with Alma Thomas, a soulful jazz and blues singer from New York, at Teto Solar venue in Botafogo at 8:30 PM.

Having participated in The Voice Brasil in 2012, Alma Thomas brings to the stage a smooth, full-bodied voice that enchants audience. The singer brings a sophisticated repertoire to the show, including jazz standards, like “Autumn Leaves” and “Summertime”, and a lot of improvisation.

LIVE:

Dream Team do Passinho (Copacabana)

Tonight, funk group Dream Team do Passinho performs a tribute to the Jackson Five at Copacabana, singing and dancing with the public the American group’s most classic hits.

Theatro NET Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: see venue for details

Jazz with Alma (Botafogo)

Followed by a quartet of instrumentalists, the New Yorker singer Alma Thomas performs the best jazz standards tonight at Botafogo.

Teto Solar – 8:30 PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 110 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 99509-5606

Entrance: suggested contribution of R$10

CLUBS:

Dobradinha (Copacabana)

Party Dobradinha returns to Fosfobox tonight, with resident DJs and the guests DJs Arthur & Yan running the pick ups all night long. Free pizza will be distributed on the line and on the floor.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live mpb or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

Samba na Fonte (Lapa)

Tonight, one of the most cheered up “roda de samba” in Lapa honors the composer and singer Flavia Saolli at Vaca Atolada bar.

Vaca Atolada – 7:30 PM

Avenida Gomes Freire, 533 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0515

Entrance: R$20

Groove in Bahia (Lapa)

The band Groove in Bahia bring the best from Bahia’s music to Leviano bar tonight, with a repertoire that includes artists like Caetano Veloso, Pepeu Gomes, Carlinhos Brown, Baden Powell, Gilberto Gil and Clara Nunes. The band also promises to mix traditional rhythms, like samba and ijexá, to the rock’n’roll.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa

Entrance: R$10

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

