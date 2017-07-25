- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The Dobradinha party returns to the underground dance club Fosfobox tonight, in Copacabana.

Starting at 11:30 PM, the guest DJ Igor Kelner and the resident DJs will spin the hottest and latest from reggaeton, pop, hip hop and funk music.

The party also includes double Jagermeister shots, caipirinha and Heineken promotions, and free pizza that will be distributed on the line. As usual, twin siblings only pay one entrance.

LIVE:

Miles (Botafogo)

Tonight, four musicians get together to perform a tribute to the one and only Miles Davis, one of the greatest names from the jazz music. The show will include compositions like “So What”, “Blue in Green” and “Love for Sale”.

Audio Rebel – 7PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$30

CLUBS:

Dobradinha (Copacabana)

Party Dobradinha returns to Fosfobox tonight, with resident DJs and the guests Rapha Lima and ZédoRoque running the pick ups all night long. Free pizza will be distributed on the line and on the floor.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live mpb or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

