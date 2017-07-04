- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – If you are looking for a soulful Tuesday, bar Topo do Rio, in Centro, is the right place to head tonight.

Starting from 6PM, group Soultrane performs at the venue, bringing a sophisticated and diverse repertoire of hard bop, soul, bebop, funk, Afro Cuban jazz and Brazilian music. Band Soultrane is a guitar, drums and organ trio, respectively played by musicians Kevin Shortall, Eduardo Souto Maior and Victor Camelo.

Opening the show will be DJ Turin, who will be spinning the best of rock music and will also play during the breaks. Until 8PM, the house offers a happy-hour promotion, with double shots for every drink in the menu.

LIVE:

Soutrane with Kevin Shortall (Centro)

Band Soultrane brings to the stage an amazing repertoire tonight, including hard bop, soul, bebop, funk, afro-cuban jazz and Brazilian music. Opening the show and playing in the breaks will be DJ Turin, with a lot of rock and roll.

Topo do Rio – 6PM

Rua Conselheiro Saraiva, 20, rooftop – Centro – Tel: (21) 2233-6393

Entrance: R$10

Flávio Guimarães Quarteto (Botafogo)

Musician Flávio Guimarães returns to Coordenadas Bar tonight to play the best of blues music. Following the harmonica player will be Alamo Leal in the guitar and vocals, Ricardo Magoo in the counterbass and Gil Eduardo in the drums.

Coordenadas Bar – 9PM

Rua da Passagem, 19 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3593-5003

Entrance: R$20

George Israel (Copacabana)

Tonight, guitar player and singer George Israel releases his latest album “Agora” (Now) at Theatro Net Rio, with rock and MPB authentic compositions.

Theatro Net Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: see venue to check details

CLUBS:

Dobradinha (Copacabana)

Party Dobradinha returns to Fosfobox tonight, with resident DJs and the guests Rapha Lima and ZédoRoque running the pick ups all night long. Free pizza will be distributed on the line and on the floor.

Fosfobox – 11PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2548-7498

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live mpb or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

Mimoso e Trio (Lapa)

Tonight, group Mimoso e Trio brings to Carioca da Gema a refined repertoire with Brazilian Popular music, including traditional forró from Brazil’s Northeast.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel:(21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.