- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Celebrating St. Anthony’s Day, the group Três Marias will perform for free at Praça da Harmonia, in Centro, from 7:30 PM. The group will bring musical sounds from Maranhão, in Brazil’s North, called tambor de crioula (creole drum).

With strong Afro Brazilian roots, tambor de crioula includes dance, percussion and singing, involving people from all ages. Tonight Três Marias will also offer a free open class for those interested in learning the basic steps.

LIVE:

Guilherme Monteiro Trio (Botafogo)

Guitar player Guilherme Monteiro invites musicians Alberto Continentino and Dedê Silva to perform a jazz and MPB show at Audio Rebel.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

Som Noir (Botafogo)

Tonight, Coordenadas Bar hosts Som Noir, which will bring to the stage MPB songs and funk/soul music from the legendary Motown Records’ artists.

Coordenadas Bar – 9PM

Rua da Passagem, 19 – Botafogo – (21) 3593-5003

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Terçaneja (Vila Isabel)

The best Brazilian pop folk music is landing in Vila Isabel tonight, with singer Mauro D’Ávila running the stage. Discounts on beer and craft beer.

Sempre Vila – 8PM

Rua Sousa Franco, 364 – Vila Isabel – Tel: (21) 3683-2333

Entrance: See venue to check details

Rock Party (Leme)

Tonight the Rock Party will be spinning a set list specially dedicated to the rock’n’roll couples, like John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Paul & Linda McCartney, Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne and Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love.

Mureta do Leme – 6PM

Avenida Atlântica, in front of Leme’s Rock – Leme – Tel: (21) 98812-7838

Entrance: FREE

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mango Membo (Centro)

Formed by seven musicians, Mango Membo visits the Afro Caribean and Latin American music genres in its show at Beco das Artes. The repertoire promises to include Cuban salsa, Colombian cumbia and authentic compositions.

Beco das Artes – 10PM

Rua Imperatriz Leopoldinense, 55 – Centro – Tel: (21) 96621-7652

Entrance: FREE

Três Marias (Centro)

There will be a unique music experience tonight at Praça da Harmonia, in Centro. Celebrating Saint Anthony’s Day, the group Três Marias brings to the Praça da Harmonia, in Centro, the rhythm “Tambor de Crioula”, a popular music expression from Maranhão, in the North of Brazil. Everyone is invited to dance and sing along.

Praça da Harmonia – 7:30 PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 537 – Gamboa (Centro)

Entrance: FREE

Laura Lagub and Pitter Rocha (Lapa)

The voice and guitar duo brings to Ganjah Lapa tonight a repertoire with the best of Brazilian Popular Music, from Jards Macalé’s compositions to Zé Ramalho’s.

Ganjah Lapa – 8PM

Rua do Resende, 76 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2224-4585

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for young people, with a hipster indie atmosphere. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels. It was born from a multidisciplinary group of management and cultural production connected with the creative economy.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the large English-speaking expat crowd.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.