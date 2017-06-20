- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight at 8PM, the group Alabê KetuJazz brings a mixture between the sacred sound of Candomblé (an Afro Brazilian religion) and jazz music to Audio Rebel.

Alabê KetuJazz was founded by French percussionist ​Antoine Olivier, who has a large experience with Candomblé’s sacred rhythms, and Brazilian composer and sax player Glaucus Linx.

Tonight, the group shares the stage with two special guests: Dofono de Omolu (a “pai de santo”, which is the highest authority in a Candomblé’s center) and percussionists Tiago Magalhães e Gabriel Guenther.

LIVE:

Evgeni Mikhailov (Lapa)

Russian pianist Evgeni Mikhailov plays tonight in Lapa, presenting a repertoire with masterpieces by Rachmaninoff, Glinka, Liszt, Tchaikovsky and Pletnev.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 8PM

Largo da Lapa, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Reflexos (Botafogo)

Tonight, band Reflexos goes up on the stage of Vizinha 123 to present its innovative interpretations of Brazilian music, and record the video clip for the song “Tamborim” (Tamborine).

Vizinha 123 – 8PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes,123 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$20

Alabê KetuJazz (Botafogo)

Audio Rebel invites group Alabê KetuJazz to perform tonight. The group presents traditional music from Candomblé (an Afro Brazilian religion) with a spice of jazz.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Terçaneja (Vila Isabel)

The best Brazilian pop folk music is landing in Vila Isabel tonight, with singer Mauro D’Ávila running the stage. Discounts on beer and craft beer.

Sempre Vila – 8PM

Rua Sousa Franco, 364 – Vila Isabel – Tel: (21) 3683-2333

Entrance: See venue to check details

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Pavio Curto (Centro)

Group pavio Curto brings the best from traditional forró to Lapa tonight. DJs Darvyn Orlan, EduRio, Juan Motta, Taroba, Azul, Edna, Xeleléu, Chu will be playing other Brazilian regional rhythms, like Xaxado, Baião, Xote, Rojão and Maracatu during the breaks.

Estudantina Musical – 8PM

Praça Tiradentes, 79 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-1149

Gafieira Pé de Louro (Lapa)

Group Pé de Louro invites the audience to enjoy the 11th edition of its show, specially dedicated to samba de gafieira (a samba modality danced in pairs).

Casa do Baco – 9:30 PM

Rua da Lapa, 243 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3796-6191

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.