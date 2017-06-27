- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight is an opportunity to appreciate a special show with Alma Thomas, a soulful jazz and blues singer from New York, at Teto Solar venue in Botafogo at 8:30 PM. Having participated in The Voice Brasil in 2012, Alma Thomas brings to the stage a smooth, full-bodied voice that enchants audience.

The singer brings a sophisticated repertoire to the show, including jazz standards, like “Autumn Leaves” and “Summertime”, and a lot of improvisation.

LIVE:

Idriss Boudrioua (Botafogo)

French saxophonist Idriss Boudrioua presents the show Base and Brass at Audio Rebel Tonight. Renowned in the jazz scene, the musician has already played with Chet Baker, Marcos Valle and João Donato.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

Jazz with Alma (Botafogo)

Owner of a velvety voice, New Yorker singer Alma Thomas performs at Teto Solar tonight, in a show that brings many jazz standards and a lot of improvisation.

Teto Solar – 8:30 PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 110 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 99509-5606

Entrance: R$10

Tribute to Whitney Houston (Copacabana)

Tonight singer Vanessa Jackson plays Whitney Houston in a show that promises to touch the American singer and actress’ fans. The show includes classic songs like “I will always love you” and “I am every woman”.

Theatro Net Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: see venue for details

CLUBS:

Terçaneja (Vila Isabel)

The best Brazilian pop folk music is landing in Vila Isabel tonight, with singer Mauro D’Ávila running the stage. Discounts on beer and craft beer.

Sempre Vila – 8PM

Rua Sousa Franco, 364 – Vila Isabel – Tel: (21) 3683-2333

Entrance: See venue to check details

Festa Junina Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

One of the trendiest parties in Rio, where Brazilians and foreigners always end up hanging out together. Besides DJ Haron Dufau, who will be playing a set list with the best of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk, group Pretensão (Pretension) will be in charge of the live samba music. Tonight, a party with a Brazilian Festa Junina atmosphere.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Telma Tavares and Flavia Saolli (Lapa)

The two singer get together at Vaca Atolada tonight to perform a beautiful samba show, presenting songs from the notorious samba composers.

Vaca Atolada – 7:30 PM

Avenida Gomes Freire, 533 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0515

Entrance: FREE

Terça di som (Lapa)

Amazonian music will land in Lapa tonight, with trio Os Piras playing the best genres from the North of Brazil. The show also promises to bring an interesting mixture between the regional rhythms, rock and MPB.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: see venue for details

SambaGroove Trio (Botafogo)

Pianist Kiko Continentino, Rogerio Dy Castro (bass) and Victor Bertrami (drums and percussion) goes up on Coordenadas Bar’s stage to play the best of groove, soul, standards, samba-jazz, rock, blues and chorinho.

Coordenadas Bar – 9PM

Rua da Passagem, 19 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3593-5003

Entrance: R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.