Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight musicians Jessé Sadoc (trumpet), Marcelo Magalhães Pinto (piano), Jefferson Lescovich (counterbass) and Roberto Rutigliano (drums) present a show exclusively dedicated to American trumpet player and jazz icon, Miles Davis.

Considered one of the biggest names in the jazz genre, Miles Davis influenced jazz trends like be-bop, cool jazz and hard bop. Taking place in Leblon, from 8PM, the show promises to be a touching tribute to Miles most precious masterpieces, like “So What”, “Blue in Green”, “Love for Sale”, among many other compositions.

LIVE:

Música Mundi (Centro)

The soloists orchestra of Rio de Janeiro presents tonight a show dedicated to the masterpieces of names like Aaron Copland, Guerra-Peixe and Jaco Pastorius.

Centro Cultural Justiça Federal – 7PM

Avenida Rio Branco, 241 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3261-2565

Entrance: R$15 – R$30

CLUBS:

Terçaneja (Vila Isabel)

The best Brazilian pop folk music is landing in Vila Isabel tonight, with singer Mauro D’Ávila running the stage. Discounts on beer and craft beer.

Sempre Vila – 8PM

Rua Sousa Franco, 364 – Vila Isabel – Tel: (21) 3683-2333

Entrance: See venue to check details

Rock Party (Leme)

Tonight, Rock Party will be spinning the best of rock’n’roll music on Mureta do Leme’s floor, in front of Copacabana beach. An entire hour of the event will be dedicated to The Beatles music.

Mureta do Leme – 6PM

Avenida Atlântica, in front of Leme’s Rock – Leme – Tel: (21) 98812-7838

Entrance: See venue to check details

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema)

The coolest Tuesday party is back to Carioca dance floors, this time at Ipanema’s Barzin Rio Live. Besides live samba with group Pretensão, DJ Haron Dufau will run the pick ups with an eclectic set of hip hop, house, reggaeton and funk.

Barzin Rio Live – 11PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2522-1809

Entrance: R$20 – R$50

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live MPB or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

Gafieira Pé de Louro with Abel Luiz and Michel Tasky (Lapa)

Get ready to dance all night long with your pair in the best saloon samba party in town. Instrumentalist Abel Luiz and singer Michel Tasky will bring samba and forró to the stage.

Casa do Baco – 9:30 PM

Rua da Lapa, 243 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 3796-6191

Entrance: FREE (suggested contribution of R$10)

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for young people, with a hipster indie atmosphere. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels. It was born from a multidisciplinary group of management and cultural production connected with the creative economy.

Comuna – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Free and Bad Company at Delirium About to Rock (Ipanema)

Tonight musicians Silvio Mazzei and Fernando Comprido bring to Delirium Tap House the best live rock. The house will also host the release of Penedon Brewery.

Delirium Tap House – 7:30 PM

Rua Nascimento Silva, 51 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3795-4594

Entrance: See venue to check details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

