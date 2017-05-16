- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight Pé de Ouvido will be at Audio Rebel in Botafogo performing their contagious sounds of “samba de gafieira” (a samba style danced in pairs) with authentic versions of classic songs by Cartola, Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque, Djavan and Ivan Lins.

The band includes vocals, trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass, drums and trombone, Pé de Ouvido has already played with big artists like Leny Andrade, João Donato, Leo Gandelman, the National Symphonic Orchestra and Municipal Theatre Orchestra.

LIVE:

Orquestra de Solistas do Rio de Janeiro (Centro)

On this Tuesday, the orchestra presents the versatility of its instrumental composition, in a program dedicated to chamber music. The concert includes master pieces of Radamés Gnatalli, Astor Piazzolla and Richard Strauss.

Sala Cecília Meirelles – 6:30 PM

Largo da Lapa, 47, Centro, Rio de Janeiro – Tel: (21) 2332-9223

Entrance: R$10

RioHarpFestival (Urca)

Until July 1st, the festival gathers harp players from over twenty countries to perform for free in different venues of Rio de Janeiro. Tonight, South African musician Kobie du Plessis plays at the Yatch Club, in Urca.

Iate Clube do Rio de Janeiro – 8PM

Av. Pasteur, 333 – Urca – Tel: (21) 3223-7200

Pé do Ouvido (Botafogo)

Tonight, Audio Rebel will become a real dance floor with group Pé de Ouvido, bringing the best “samba de gafieira” (a samba style to be danced in pairs) and jazz music to the audience. The artists promise to make you move with its lively and creative music.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Júlio Estrela (Lapa)

Carioca singer and composer Júlio Estrela performs at Carioca da Gema tonight, with a samba repertoire that honors notorious composers like Chico Buarque and Zeca Pagodinho.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$23

Terça di Som – Rio Maracatu (Lapa)

The band from Carnaval bloc Rio Maracatu will make you dance like tomorrow does not exist, with its contagious rhythm and hypnotizing “alfaias”.

Leviano Bar – 9PM

Mem de Sá 47, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

Cafecito Café (Santa Teresa)

Situated in Largo dos Guimarães, the heart of Santa Teresa neighborhood, Cafecito is a charming, cozy bar and bistro, with amazing home made food options and a good drinks menu.

Cafecito – 6PM – 11PM

Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 121, Santa Teresa – Tel: (21)2221-9439

Entrance: FREE

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for young people, with a hipster indie atmosphere. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels. It was born from a multidisciplinary group of management and cultural production connected with the creative economy.

Comuna – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

