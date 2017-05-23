- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – On Tuesday night try one of the most traditional bossa nova venues to enjoy the enchanting music of Flavia Dantas.

The Carioca singer and composer, who has already performed in Uruguay and Spain, will play her own compositions, from the album “Dois Faróis” (Two Lighthouses), and songs by João Gilberto, Nara Leão, Tom Jobim and Chico Buarque, some of her musical inspirations.

The show happens at Beco das Garrafas, in Copacabana, from 9PM. The venue is known for being one of the very spots where bossa nova was born in the 1960s.

RioHarpFestival (Centro)

Until July 1st, the festival gathers harp players from over twenty countries to perform for free in different venues of Rio de Janeiro. This afternoon, Colombian musicians Carolina and Daniel Vega will play as 12:30 AM, and Argentinian Lucas Petroni will perform at 3PM. In the evening, group Pre Raman will play at 6PM.

Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal – 12:30 AM

Av. Rio Branco, 219 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3261-2550

Entrance: FREE

Flavia Dantas (Copacabana)

If you are in the mood of listening to some Bossa Nova and Samba through an unforgettable female voice, Flavia Dantas show, tonight, is a must-go. On the stage, the singer mixes her authentic compositions to the ones by João Gilberto, Vinicius de Moraes, Carlos Lyra and Chico Buarque, some of her music inspirations.

Beco das Garrafas – 9PM

Rua Duvivier, 37, Beco das Garrafas (stores J and K) – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2543-2962

Entrance: R$30

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Mofo (Lapa)

Mofos is a great live venue located in the heart of the Bohemian neighborhood of Lapa. Come get your dose of Brazilian samba, live mpb or choro.

Mofo Lapa – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá 94, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-9851

Entrance: R$15 with guest list, R$20 without

Edu Krieger (Lapa)

On Rio Scenarium stage, the artist will present classic samba music to the public. Chris Mourão, Rodrigo Jesus and PC Castilho are the other music attractions tonight.

Rio Scenarium – 9PM.

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

Group Ekilíbrio (Lapa)

Get ready for good Brazilian Popular Music, like pagode and samba de raiz, with group Ekilíbrio, at one of Lapa’s hottest spots.

Café Cultural Sacrilégio – 11:30 PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 81 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3970-1461

Entrance: R$35

Márcio Vanderley e Markley Matos (Lapa)

The two artists will play samba music and other Brazilian genres from 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM.

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$23

PUBS & BARS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for young people, with a hipster indie atmosphere. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels. It was born from a multidisciplinary group of management and cultural production connected with the creative economy.

Comuna – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

