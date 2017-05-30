- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – An unusual music performance will surprise audiences this evening. Maestro, composer and piano player Arthur Verocai invites rappers Mano Brown and Criolo to his show “No Vôo do Urubu” (In the vulture’s flight) at 7:30 PM, in Centro.

“No Vôo do Urubu” is Verocai’s latest album, released in 2016. The album is known for the participation of many great artists from the Brazilian Popular Music, like Seu Jorge, Danilo Caymmi, Paulinho Tapajós, Vinícius Cantuária and the two rappers who will share the stage with Verocai tonight, Criolo and Mano Brown.

LIVE:

Pirâmide (Lapa)

Tonight, Ganjah Lapa presents the band Piramide, which will bring to the stage its pop rock, psychedelic and indie rock original compositions.

Ganjah Lapa – 7PM

Rua do Rezende, 76 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2224-4585

Entrance: FREE

Jazz no Teto (Botafogo)

Tonight is the Jazz night in Botafogo. The best of classic and standard jazz will be interpreted by New Yorker singer Alma Thomas, with Thiago Trajano in the guitar, Levi Chaves in the sax, Jorge Oscar in the double-bass and Paulo Diniz in the drums.

Teto Solar – 8:30 PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 110 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 99509-5606

Entrance: R$10 (optional artistic couvert)

Yerko Lorca (Centro)

Participating on the 12th edition of Rio Harp Festival, Spanish musician Yerko Lorca plays this evening at Centro. The artist will show his talent in the lira and the kora, a chord instrument original from the West Africa.

Centro Cultural da Justiça Federal – 6PM

Av. Rio Branco, 219 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3261-2550

Entrance: FREE

Arthur Verocai with Mano Brown and Criolo (Centro)

This evening, maestro, composer and piano player Arthur Verocai presents his last album “No voo do urubu” along Mano Brown and Criolo, who participated in Verocai’s work. The show will be accompanied by an orchestra.

SESC Ginástico – 7:30 PM

Avenida Graça Aranha, 187 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2279-4027

Entrance: R$12 – R$25

CLUBS:

Rock Party (Leme)

Tonight, DJ Tucho celebrates his birthday in style, spinning the best of rock’n’roll music on Mureta do Leme’s floor, in front of Copacabana beach. DJ Tchaos will also be in charge of the music.

Mureta do Leme – 6PM

Avenida Atlântica, in front of Leme’s Rock – Leme – Tel: (21) 98812-7838

Entrance: See venue to check details

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Forró da Lapa (Centro)

Tuesday nights at Estudantina are traditional for the forró music. Leandro Pinto brings his talent on the percussion to Estudantina’s stage to play forró all night long. São Paulo DJ Thiago Fred will be playing Brazilian’s Northeast popular rhythms in the breaks.

Centro Cultural Estudantina Musical – 8PM

Praça Tiradentes, 79 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2232-1149

Entrance: R$10 – R$20 (FREE for women until 8:59 PM)

Julio Estrela (Lapa)

Julio Estrela brings his voice, guitar, “pandeiro” and “cavaquinho” to Carioca da Gema tonight, playing the best traditional samba compositions.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Known for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Rua Vinicus de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.



