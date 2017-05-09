- Advertisement -

Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, singer and composer Edu Krieger invites the samba lovers to Rio Scenarium, at Lapa. The artist will present classic compositions from the samba music and MPB. Artists Chris Mourão, Rodrigo Jesus and PC Castilho will also participate on the show, singing some of Kruger’s hits, like “Maria do Socorro”, “Saber ganhar”, “Correnteza”, among others.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Márcio Vanderley e Markley Matos (Lapa)

The two artistis will play samba music and other Brazilian genres from 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM.

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$23

Edu Krieger (Lapa)

On Rio Scenarium stage, the artist will present classic samba music to the public. Chris Mourão, Rodrigo Jesus and PC Castilho are the other music atractions tonight.

Rio Scenarium – 9PM.

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147 9000

Entrance: R$45

Baculejo da De Sá (Lapa)

A cultural encounter led by MPB singer Sandra de Sá. Music, theatre and poetry will be presented on the stage. DJ Aranha will be in charge of the music in the breaks.

Leviano Bar -9PM

Mem de Sá 47, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: FREE

PUBS & BARS:

MURO//MARK KRAUS (Botafogo)

Starting from 7PM, Gariel Najar, Muro and Mark Kraus will be playing at Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week except for Wednesdays.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

This bar specializes in the local booze cachaça and the different fruit variations, caipifrutas and caipirinhas. For those summer days.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Call for nightly prices,

