We have three top picks for Tuesday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

LIVE:

Jazz & Beer (Flamengo) – The best of artisanal beer and live jazz music gather tonight at Mestre Cervejeiro, in Flamengo, at 6PM.

Starring tonight will be the TRINO trio, which will entertain the audience with the great jazz standards.

Mestre Cervejeiro – Rua Senador Vergueiro, 2 – Flamengo

Check the event for further details.

LIVE:

Idriss Boudrioua (Botafogo) – French sax player Idriss Boudrioua goes up on Audio Rebel’s stage tonight, in Botafogo, at 8PM.

With over 20 years of career, Boudrioua has already players with names like Chet Baker and João Donato. Along with his band, the saxophonist will be presenting his project “Base & Brass”.

Audio Rebel – Rua Visconde de Silva, 55 – Botafogo

Check the event for further details.

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Festa Bem Brasil (Ipanema) – Bem Brasil, Cariocas and foreigners’ favorite Tuesday’s sweet escape, returns to Barzin Live tonight, in Ipanema, at 11PM.

The party includes live “roda de samba”, run by group Pretensão, and an eclectic set list with Brazilian funk, house, hip hop and reggaeton, making everyone dance all night long. Promotions on caipirinhas until 1AM.

Barzin Rio Live – Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 75 – Ipanema

Check the event for further details.

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Comuna (Botafogo)

Botafogo’s favorite bar for undergrad students and hispters. Comuna is famous for its homemade burgers and variety of beer labels.

Comuna – 7PM

Rua Sorocaba, 582 – Tel: (21) 3579-6175

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

2×1 Tequila Night @ Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Located just around the corner from Posto 9, Blue Agave in Ipanema is well known for great Mexican food, drinks and for broadcasting live sports. Tonight they will have a two for one tequila night all night that includes all shots and margaritas. Additionally, most of the wait staff and crowd speak English.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-9271

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Lord Jim’s Pub (Ipanema)

Lord Jim’s Pub is the oldest pub in Rio and its well known for live music and promotional specials. During Happy Hours (6PM to 8PM) on Mondays through Fridays, the pub offers two for one draft beer. This is also a great place to watch live sports.

Lord Jim’s Pub – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern 44, Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2249-4881

Entrance: Free

—

