- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, Guimo’s Pub in Copacabana will host the latin party, La Fiesta Loca with DJs Angola, Jonaton Jdois and Djah Koke bringing the best of latin music.

Promotions will include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM and open bar for beer between 10PM and 12AM.

CLUBS:

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

La Fiesta Loca (Copacabana)

Tonight, Guimo’s Pub will host latin party, La Fiesta Loca. DJ Angola will be spinning the best of Latin music and will be joined by guest DJs Jonaton Jdois and Djah Koke. Promotions include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM, and open bar for beers between 10PM and 12PM.

Guimo’s Pub – 10PM

Copa Hostel, Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 97041-2026

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Quarta do Revelação (Lapa)

Tonight, Revelação will perform the best of samba. The band is considered one of the most important national samba bands and tonight will give a performance based on their new album, O Bom Samba Continua (The Good Samba Continues).

Lapa 40 Graus – 10PM

Rua Riachuelo, 97 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3970-1338

Entrance: See venue for details

Dorina (Lapa)

Tonight, singer Dorina will perform at Carioca da Gema. Known for her excellent performances of samba classics, Dorina will perform from 9PM.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

PUBS & BARS:

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Mais que Nada hosts a night filled with live samba with various options of shots, cocktails and beers.

Mais que Nada – 8PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.