Promotions will include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM and open bar for beer between 10PM and 12AM.

OTHER:

Lunch na Laje de Gilda (Copacabana)

Today, Gilda no Cantagalo will be serving lunch with a view including a dessert, with main meals at R$25 and specials at R$35.

Gilda no Cantagalo – 4PM

Rua Saint Roman, Morro do Cantagalo – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96494-6014

Entrance: FREE (reserve on their Facebook page before 11AM)

CLUBS:

Revelação (Lapa)

Tonight, Revelação will perform the best of samba. The band is considered one of the most important national samba bands and tonight will give a performance based on their new album, O Bom Samba Continua (The Good Samba Continues).

Lapa 40 Graus – 10PM

Rua Riachuelo, 97 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3970-1338

Entrance: See venue for details

La Fiesta Loca (Copacabana)

Tonight, Guimo’s Pub will host latin party, La Fiesta Loca. DJ Angola will be spinning the best of Latin music and will be joined by guest DJs Jonaton Jdois and Djah Koke. Promotions include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM, and open bar for beers between 10PM and 12PM.

Guimo’s Pub – 10PM

Copa Hostel, Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 97041-2026

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, brazilian funk and trap throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Choro de Yara e Samba Semba (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts Choro de Yara e Samba Semba tonight bringing the best of samba de raiz. The quartet Choro de Yara will start the night at 6PM and followed by Samba Semba. Additionally, DJ Chicote will spin during show intervals.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Fhernanda Fernandes, Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro and Marcelinho Moreira (Centro)

Fhernanda Fernandes will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of samba. Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro will start at 10PM, bringing the best of carnival beats from this samba school which promises to be a powerful night. At 10:30 PM, Marcelinho Moreira will come on stage to bring the best of samba. It’s a night of samba at Rio Scenarium tonight so get ready to dance.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion. There is also a great choice of finger foods such as octopus with potatoes and chicken wings in a thai sauce, prepared lovingly by chef, Pierre Landry. For a bigger bite, try the roastbeef baguette.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Mais que Nada hosts a night filled with live samba with various options of shots, cocktails and beers.

Mais que Nada – 8PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

