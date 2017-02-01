- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Casa da Matriz will host a special edition of karaoke night with a pool party right inside the venue. DJs Kleber Tuma and Ingrid Gründig will be warming up the crowds by spinning the best of pop, rock and funk throughout the night.

There will also be promotions of cocktails and beers, in addition to free distrubution of both sweet and savory Globo biscuits.

CLUBS:

Karaokê Indie – special edition: Pool Party (Botafogo)

The Karaokê Indie party returns to Casa da Matriz tonight with their regular karaoke night, but tonight has a special edition. The venue will have a pool party with a pool constructed within the venue with plenty of floats and inflatables. There will be free distribution on Globo biscuits, both the sweet or savory variety. DJs Kleber Tuma and Ingrid Gründig will be spining the best of pop, rock and funk throughout the night. There will be promotions on cocktails and beers too.

Casa da Matriz – 9PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes 107, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691 / (21) 2266-1014

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

La Fiesta Loca (Copacabana)

Tonight, Guimo’s Pub will host latin party, La Fiesta Loca. DJ Angola will be spinning the best of Latin music and will be joined by guest DJs Jonaton Jdois and Djah Koke. Promotions include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM, and open bar for beers between 10PM and 12PM.

Guimo’s Pub – 10PM

Copa Hostel, Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 1077 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 97041-2026

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

Revelação (Lapa)

Tonight, Revelação will perform the best of samba. The band is considered one of the most important national samba bands and tonight will give a performance based on their new album, O Bom Samba Continua (The Good Samba Continues and will also include their versions of samba legends Arlindo Cruz, Jorge Aragão, Leandro Fab, Sombrinha and Adilson Ribeiro.

Lapa 40 Graus – 10PM

Rua Riachuelo, 97 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3970-1338

Entrance: See venue for details

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Choro de Yara e Samba Semba (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts Choro de Yara e Samba Semba tonight bringing the best of samba de raiz. The quartet Choro de Yara will start the night at 6PM and followed by Samba Semba. Additionally, DJ Chicote will spin during show intervals.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Bianca Leão, Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro and Quintal do Céu (Centro)

Bianca Leão will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of classic samba tracks and the most noteable hits from carnival. Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro will start at 10PM, bringing the best of carnival beats from this samba school. At 10:30 PM, Quintal do Céu will come on stage to bring the best of samba with versions from the best names from this genre, such as Cartola, João Nogueira, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, D. Ivone Lara, Adoniram Barbosa, Ivan Lins, Djavan, Tom Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Toquinho, among others.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

