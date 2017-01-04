- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – The venue Kult Kolector in Barra da Tijuca will present the first edition of Kult Soul that brings together art, music, cinema and theater. Tonight will host DJ Lucian that will play Old Classic Soul Music as well as a Festival of the Short Film with two special short films being shown.

There will also be a battle of the MCs with MC Lukas Martinez and a show from the band, Happiness.

LIVE:

Kult Soul (Barra da Tijuca)

Tonight, Kult Kolector will present the event Kult Soul that brings together art, music, cinema and theater throughout January and February every Wednesday. Actor, Ronan Horta will present this edition that will have DJ Lucian playing on the vinyl Old Classic Soul Music in addition to the Festival of the Short Film with film Amor Suspenso by Gabi Costa and also Onde o Direito Não Toca by Bernando Nogueira. There will also be a battle of the MCs with MC Lukas Martinez and a show from the band Happiness.

Kult Kolector – 8PM

Av. Olegário Maciel, 130 – E – Barra da Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3624-0032

Entrance: FREE

OTHER:

Lunch na Laje de Gilda (Copacabana)

Today, Gilda no Cantagalo will be serving lunch with a view including a dessert, with main meals at R$25 and specials at R$35.

Gilda no Cantagalo – 4PM

Rua Saint Roman, Morro do Cantagalo – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 96494-6014

Entrance: FREE (reserve on their Facebook page before 11AM)

CLUBS:

Kiloucura (Lapa)

Tonight, Kiloucura will bring the best of samba at the charming and popular nightlife venue, Lapa 40 Graus. Go to enjoy wonderful music, get down and dance or simply to watch some great samba dancing from the locals.

Lapa 40 Graus – 10PM

Rua Riachuelo, 97 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3970-1338

Entrance: See venue for details

La Fiesta Loca (Copacabana)

Tonight, Guimo’s Pub will host latin party, La Fiesta Loca. DJ Angola will be spinning the best of Latin music. Promotions include open bar for caipirinhas and caipivodkas between 10PM and 11PM, and open bar for beers between 10PM and 12PM. There will also be tequila girls serving out shots throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Choro de Yara e Samba Semba (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts Choro de Yara e Samba Semba tonight bringing the best of samba de raiz. The quartet Choro de Yara will start the night at 6PM and followed by Samba Semba. Additionally, DJ Chicote will spin during show intervals.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Thiago Miranda, Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro and Renato da Rocinha (Centro)

Thiago Miranda will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of samba from classic singers such as Noel Rosa, Cartola, Martinho da Vila, Zeca Pagodinho, João Nogueira, Casuarina and Roberta Sá. Bateria da Escola de Samba do Salgueiro will start at 10PM, bringing the best of carnival beats from this samba school which promises to be an exciting night. At 10:30 PM, Renato da Rocinha will come on stage to bring the best of samba. It’s a night of samba at Rio Scenarium tonight so get ready to dance.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion. There is also a great choice of finger foods such as octopus with potatoes and chicken wings in a thai sauce, prepared lovingly by chef, Pierre Landry. For a bigger bite, try the roastbeef baguette.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 6PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 6PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

Mais que Nada hosts a night filled with live samba with various options of shots, cocktails and beers.

Mais que Nada – 8PM

Rua Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: FREE

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

Rua Teixeira de Melo, 48 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

