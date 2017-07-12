- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the Belga Hotel in Centro will promote a memorable show, with singer Indiana Nomma and pianist Adaury Mothé presenting a tribute to American singer Billie Holiday, at 6:45 PM.

Born in Philadelphia, “Lady Day” is considered one of the greatest singers from the jazz and blues music of all times. The show will include classics like “You’ve Changed”, “I Loves You Porgy”, “Strange Fruit”, “Lady Sings The Blues”, among many others.

LIVE:

Liniker e os Caramelows (Centro)

Tonight, singer Liniker goes up on SESI’s stage to present his soulful, intense authentic music, followed by his band, the “Caramelows”. The show promises to bring hits like “Louise du Bresil” and others.

SESI Centro – 7:30 PM

Avenida Graça Aranha, 1 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2563-4163

Entrance: see venue to check details

Tribute to Billie Holiday (Centro)

Singer Indiana Nomma and pianist Adaury Mothé run a tribute to Billie Holiday tonight, one of the greatest voices from the American jazz music. The show includes classics like “You’ve Changed”, “I Loves You Porgy” and “Strange Fruit”.

Belga Hotel – 6:45 PM

Rua dos Andradas, 129 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2263-9086

Entrance: R$15 – R$25

Jazz no Oscar (Leblon)

Tonight, musicians Fernando Trocado (sax), Alexandre Carvalho (guitar), Sergio Barrozo (counterbass) and Roberto Rutigliano (drums) perform the best jazz standards in an intimate show.

Oscar Bistro Bar – 8PM

Rua Dias Ferreira, 64 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3269-1888

Entrance: R$15

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Pub KrioK will host the Latin Party tonight, bringing a variety of latin rhythms to Lapa. DJ Igor will be spinning the best of reggaeton, cumbia, latin trap, arrocha and mombathom.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

Karaoke Indie (Botafogo)

Tonight’s Karaoke Indie party celebrates the Rock Day, with DJs Ricardo Abrahin and Jeff Grecco spinning the best of Artic Monkeys, Temples, Kasabian, among many other bands. Free pizza will be distributed on the floor.

Casa da Matriz – 9PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

Jungle Free (Botafogo)

Tonight the Jungle Free party invites you to dance all night, with DJ Dudu Oliveira spinning the latest Brazilian and international hits.

Jungle Garden Pub – 6PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 48 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2537-2191

Entrance: FREE

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts group Batuque da Raça tonight, bringing the best of samba de raiz. Their repertoire includes big names from the samba, like Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal e Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Gafieira Carioca and Trio Rapacuia (Centro)

Group Gafieira Carioca will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of MPB music. Starting from 11:30 PM, Trio Rapacuia will bring the best of forró to Rio Scenarium.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

