LIVE:

Jazz no Oscar (Leblon)

Tonight, the Sergio Brandão Brazilian Jazz Trio plays the best jazz standards in an intimate show in Leblon.

Oscar Bistro Bar – 8PM

Rua Dias Ferreira, 64 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 3269-1888

Entrance: R$15

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Pub KrioK will host the Latin Party tonight, bringing a variety of latin rhythms to Lapa. DJ Igor will be spinning the best of reggaeton, cumbia, latin trap, arrocha and mombathom.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

Karaoke Indie (Botafogo)

Tonight’s Karaoke Indie party celebrates the Rock Day, with DJs Ricardo Abrahin and Jeff Grecco spinning the best of Artic Monkeys, Temples, Kasabian, among many other bands. Free pizza will be distributed on the floor.

Casa da Matriz – 9PM

Rua Henrique de Novaes, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$30 – R$40

Jungle Free (Botafogo)

Tonight the Jungle Free party invites you to dance all night, with DJ Dudu Oliveira spinning the latest Brazilian and international hits.

Jungle Garden Pub – 6PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 48 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2537-2191

Entrance: FREE

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Forró de Quarta (Centro)

Tonight, Forró de Quarta (Wednesday’s forró) invites the group Sexteto Sucupira, which seasons the traditional forró with jazz and gypsy music.

Memórias do Rio – 9:30 PM

Avenida Gomes Freire, 289 – Tel: (21) 2222-4044

Entrance: R$12

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts group Batuque da Raça tonight, bringing the best of samba de raiz. Their repertoire includes big names from the samba, like Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal e Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Marcus Lima (Lapa)

Singer Marcus Lima and instrumentalist Mauro Costa Junior present a diverse repertoire of samba music and its subgenres, including MPB and chorinho.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: See venue for details.

The Music from the Amazonia – Lia Sophia and Silvan Galvão (Copacabana)

Get ready to dive into the Amazonian rythms tonight, with singers Lia Sophia, Silvan Galvão and the group Carimbloco presenting the finest from the region new and traditional genres, like carimbó, guitarrada, lundum, marabaixo, zouk and cúmbia.

Sala Baden Powell – 8PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 360 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2255-1067

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.