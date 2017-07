- Advertisement -



Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

LIVE:

Domenico Lancellotti (Tijuca)

The musician opens the 6th edition of festival Levada tonight, releasing his last indie music album “Serra dos Órgãos” (The Mountain of the Organs).

Centro de Música Carioca Arthur da Távola – 8PM

Rua Conde de Bonfim, 824 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3238-3831

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Ava Rocha and Marcos Campello (Botafogo)

Ava Rocha presents tonight at Audio Rebel her contemporary Brazilian music album “Ava Patrya Yndia Yracema”, along with guitar player Marcos Campello.

Audio Rebel – 10PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Pub KrioK will host the Latin Party tonight, bringing a variety of latin rhythms to Lapa. DJ Igor will be spinning the best of reggaeton, cumbia, latintrap, arrocha and mombathom.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with salsa, reggaeton, cumbia and bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Zeca do Trombone (Centro)

Zeca do Trombone will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM, bringing the best of samba through the sound of his trombone. Starting from 11:30 PM, Roberta de Recife will bring the best of forró to Rio Scenarium.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts group Batuque da Raça tonight, bringing the best of samba de raiz. Their repertoire includes big names from the samba, like Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal e Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Lapa Irish Pub is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.