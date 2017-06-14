- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Group Reza (Prayer, in Portuguese) invites you to a unique transcendental music experience at Éden, in Centro, at 11PM.

Composed by artists Joutro Mundo, Jonas Rocha and Rodrigo Facchinetti, Reza will bring to Éden’s stage a magic rhythmic combination of Brazilian boogie, axé music from Bahia and disco music, all with a generous beats of African drums.

Warming up the performance will be Febril, a collective project by Pedro Germani Souza, Vitor Souza and João Manoel Boricceli that will rock you into a fever.

LIVE:

RioCore All Stars (Lapa)

Tongith, band RioCore All Stars perform the best from pop punk, punkrock, hardcore and emocore at Lapa. The show promises to bring hits from the 2000s.

La Eskina – 8PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 61 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 99565-8069

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

Paal Nilssen-Love (Botafogo)

The show promotes an experimental music exchange between Brasil and Noruega, with Brazilian musicians Felipe Zenícola (bass), Arthur Lacerda, Paulinho Bicolor, Bartolo sharing the stage with Norwegian Paal Nilssen-Love.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20 – R$25

CLUBS:

Sarrada Selvagem (Centro)

The party promises to arose your wildest instincts with an overdoses of Brazilian funk all night long, including games with free catuaba shots.

Ouvidor Music – 11PM

Rua do Ouvidor, 14 – Centro

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

Reza (Centro)

Group Reza (Prayer, in Portuguese) promises to offer a transcending experience, including African drums, Brazilian boogie and Bahia’s axé music. DJ groups Passeio and Febril will make the night complete with the most creative set lists.

Éden – 11PM

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 109 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2283-3636

Entrance: R$10 – R$30

Eu Amo Baile Funk (Centro)

Brazilian Funk will invade NAU’s floor tonight, with DJs Sany Pitbull, Grandmaster Raphael, among others, spinning the hottest and latest from this rhthym. The night includes live performance with MCs.

Núcleo de Ativação Urbana – 11PM

Avenida Professor Pereira Reis, 50 – Centro

Entrance: see venue for details

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts group Batuque da Raça tonight, bringing the best of samba de raiz. Their repertoire includes big names from the samba, like Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal e Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Chico Salles(Centro)

Singer Chico Salles and band perform at Rio Scenarium tonight at 7:30 PM, presenting Brazil’s Northeast popular music and samba de raiz.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

