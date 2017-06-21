- Advertisement -



LIVE:

Rita Beneditto and Jaime Alem (Centro)

Singer Rita Beneditto performs a show dedicated to love, friendship and illusions, inviting composer and instrumentalist Jaine Alem to share the stage.

SESI Centro – 7:30 PM

Avenida Graça Aranha, 1 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2563-4163

Entrance: see venue for details

Adam Evald (Botafogo)

Tonight Swedish composer Adam Evald lands in Botafogo to present authentic chamber pop music with a touch of classic music.

Olho da Rua – 7PM

Rua Bambina, 6 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3178-6601

Entrance: R$15 – R$20

Pedro Sá Moraes (Botafogo)

Multi instrumentalist Pedro Sá Moraes presents tonight the result of his artistic experiments with the scenic arts. He is accompanied by his guitar in the show +cena (+scene).

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel:(21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Pub KrioK will host the Latin Party tonight, bringing the most caliente rhythms to Lapa. DJ Igor will be spinning the best of reggaeton, cumbia, latintrap, arrocha and mombathom.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Marcelinho Moreira and Lelei Junior(Lapa)

Marcelinho Moreira will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of samba. Starting from 11:20 PM, Lelei Junior will bring the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Nilson Chaves and Silvan Galvão (Copacabana)

Nilson Chaves, one of the most renowned singers from the North of Brazil, presents the show “A Música da Amazônia” (The Music of the Amazon) tonight. The show promises to fascinate the audience with popular rhythms like carimbó, marabaixo, batuque and lundum marajoara.

Sala Baden Powell– 8PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 360 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2547-9147

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

PUBS & BARS:

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

