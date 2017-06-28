- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight the La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

LIVE:

Anganga, Kiko Dinucci, Harres and Rohrer (Botafogo)

A double show brings to Audio Rebel, tonight, the sounds of “congado mineiro”, with duo Anganga, and free improvisation of sax, percussion and electronic with Harres and Rohrer.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – tel: (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$25

Elidah Trinta (Copacabana)

Tonight, singer Elidah Trinta goes up on Beco das Garrafas’ stage to present the best of international pop, bossa nova and MPB classics.

Beco das Garrafas – 8PM

Rua Duvivier, 37 – Copacabana – tel: (21) 25432962

Entrance: R$30

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Pub KrioK will host the Latin Party tonight, bringing the most caliente rhythms to Lapa. DJ Igor will be spinning the best of reggaeton, cumbia, latintrap, arrocha and mombathom.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: R$0 – R$20

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Leviano bar and lounge hosts group Batuque da Raça tonight, bringing the best of samba de raiz. Their repertoire includes big names from the samba, like Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal e Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano – 6PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Chico Salles (Centro)

Singer Chico Salles and band perform at Rio Scenarium tonight at 7:30 PM, presenting Brazil’s Northeast popular music and samba de raiz.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

RockOKÊ – Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

Every Wednesday night is RockOKÊ (Karaokê Rock) night at Lapa Irish Pub. This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

