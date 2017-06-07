- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

LIVE:

Alvaro Lancellotti (Tijuca)

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of Artur da Távora Musical Center, singer Lancellotti brings to the stage his recently released album “Canto de Marajó” (The Marajó Song), with Brazilian popular music references.

Centro de Música Carioca Artur da Távora – 7:30 PM

Rua Conde de Bonfim, 824 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3238-3831

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

Lineker and Chicão (Botafogo)

Tonight the piano and vocal duo bring their minimalist music to Audio Rebel, presenting songs from the albums “Lineker”, “eLe” and “Verão”.

Audio Rebel – 8PM

Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) (21) 3435-2692

Entrance: R$20

Lee Fields (Leblon)

For the first time in Rio, American singer Lee Fields goes up on the stage to make everyone move with its irresistible funk, soul and R&B music. The performance will include hits like “Honey Dove”, “I’m Coming Home”, “Faithful Man” and “Special Night”.

Oi Casa Grande – 9PM

Rua Afrânio de Melo Franco, 290 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 2511-0800

Entrance: R$120

CLUBS:

Indie Karaoke (Botafogo)

Get ready to sing your favorite indie artists tonight at Casa da Matriz. The party includes free pizza from 9PM and two craft beers for R$12 all night long.

Casa da Matriz – 9PM

Rua Henrique de Novais, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691

Entrance: R$20 – R$30

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with salsa, reggaeton, cumbia and bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Trio Júlio (Centro)

The Julio brothers bring their talent in the percussion, guitar and mandolim to Casa do Choro tonight, performing classic compositions from diverse Brazilian music genres, like choro, samba, frevo, baião and valsa.

Casa do Choro – 7PM

Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2242-9947

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Nicolas Krassik Trio, Renata Ribeiro and Lelei Junior (Lapa)

Nicolas Krassik Trio and Renata Ribeiro will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of samba. Starting from 11:20 PM, Lelei Junior will make you dance with the best forró music.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Marcus Lima (Lapa)

Tonight, singer and guitar player Marcus Lima presents works from notorious samba composers, like Baden Powell, Vinicius de Moraes, João Bosco, Gonzaguinha, Chico Buarque, Djavan and Gilberto Gil.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

PUBS & BARS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beers.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

NBA Finals @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports, and tonight the NBA Finals will see Game 3 between the Warriors and the Cavs. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular local for expats and travelers.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.