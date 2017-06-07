Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.
With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.
There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.
LIVE:
Alvaro Lancellotti (Tijuca)
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of Artur da Távora Musical Center, singer Lancellotti brings to the stage his recently released album “Canto de Marajó” (The Marajó Song), with Brazilian popular music references.
Centro de Música Carioca Artur da Távora – 7:30 PM
Rua Conde de Bonfim, 824 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 3238-3831
Entrance: R$10 – R$20
Lineker and Chicão (Botafogo)
Tonight the piano and vocal duo bring their minimalist music to Audio Rebel, presenting songs from the albums “Lineker”, “eLe” and “Verão”.
Audio Rebel – 8PM
Rua Visconde da Silva, 55 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) (21) 3435-2692
Entrance: R$20
Lee Fields (Leblon)
For the first time in Rio, American singer Lee Fields goes up on the stage to make everyone move with its irresistible funk, soul and R&B music. The performance will include hits like “Honey Dove”, “I’m Coming Home”, “Faithful Man” and “Special Night”.
Oi Casa Grande – 9PM
Rua Afrânio de Melo Franco, 290 – Leblon – Tel: (21) 2511-0800
Entrance: R$120
CLUBS:
Indie Karaoke (Botafogo)
Get ready to sing your favorite indie artists tonight at Casa da Matriz. The party includes free pizza from 9PM and two craft beers for R$12 all night long.
Casa da Matriz – 9PM
Rua Henrique de Novais, 107 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2226-9691
Entrance: R$20 – R$30
La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)
Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with salsa, reggaeton, cumbia and bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.
New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM
Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952
Entrance: R$0 – R$45
MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:
Trio Júlio (Centro)
The Julio brothers bring their talent in the percussion, guitar and mandolim to Casa do Choro tonight, performing classic compositions from diverse Brazilian music genres, like choro, samba, frevo, baião and valsa.
Casa do Choro – 7PM
Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2242-9947
Entrance: R$20 – R$40
Nicolas Krassik Trio, Renata Ribeiro and Lelei Junior (Lapa)
Nicolas Krassik Trio and Renata Ribeiro will start the night at Rio Scenarium at 7:30 PM bringing the best of samba. Starting from 11:20 PM, Lelei Junior will make you dance with the best forró music.
Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM
Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000
Entrance: R$35
Marcus Lima (Lapa)
Tonight, singer and guitar player Marcus Lima presents works from notorious samba composers, like Baden Powell, Vinicius de Moraes, João Bosco, Gonzaguinha, Chico Buarque, Djavan and Gilberto Gil.
Carioca da Gema – 9PM
Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043
Entrance: R$30
PUBS & BARS:
Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)
This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beers.
Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM
Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236
Entrance: R$10
The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)
Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.
The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM
Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258
Entrance: R$15 after 8PM
Pavão Azul (Copacabana)
Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.
Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM
Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381
Entrance: FREE
NBA Finals @ Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)
Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports, and tonight the NBA Finals will see Game 3 between the Warriors and the Cavs. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular local for expats and travelers.
Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM
Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151
Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.
