- Advertisement -

Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

LIVE:

Rogério Guimarães (Lapa)

Tonight, guitar player Rogério Barbosa and his band will play the best of Jazz giants Charlie Parker and Thelonious Monk.

Bar Semente – 8PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 149, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5188

Entrance: R$20

Chiara Civello (Copacabana)

Italian composer and singer Chiara Civello will amaze you with her ecletic style, which includes the Italian northern soul, bossa nova, jazz and international pop.

Theatro Net Rio – 9PM

Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2147-8060

Entrance: R$50 – R$100

CLUBS:

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

F.C Flamengo X San Lorenzo @ Jack Daniel`s Rock Bar (Lagoa)

Every Wednesday, the three-floor club exhibits the soccer match of the evening with a rock and roll soundtrack.

Jack Daniel’s Rock Bar – 7PM

Avenida Epitácio Pessoa, 1484, Lagoa – Tel: (21) 2513-3898

Entrance: FREE.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

João Cavalcanti and Marcelo Caldi (Centro)

Singer and composer João Cavalcanti presents his show “Garimpo” tonight, inviting Marcelo Caldi to perform with him in the piano and accordion. The show includes both Cavalcanti’s own composition and songs made in partnership with artists like Joyce Moreno, Lenine, Mario Adnet, Pedro Luís e Zé Renato.

Casa do Choro – 7PM

Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2242-9947

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Batuque na Cozinha (Lapa)

Considered one of the most important groups of the new generation of Carioca samba, Batuque na Cozinha presents tonight the best of the music genre, honoring composers like Noel Rosa and Zeca Pagodinho.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Chico Alves (Lapa)

The artist celebrates his twenty years of musical career with the most various samba rythms, like afro-samba, “xula raiada”, “samba sincopado” and traditional samba.

Carioca da Gema – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$23

PUBS & BARS:

Ferro e Farinha (Catete)

With Neapolitan-style gourmet pizza finished off with unique toppings, Ferro e Farinha in Catete is a great place to drop in before heading out for a night on the town.

Ferro e Farinha – Wednesday through Saturday, 7PM to 11:30 PM, Sunday 6:30 PM – 11PM (hours may be subject to change)

Rua Andrade Pertence 42D, Catete, RJ

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

–

To have an event included in the daily Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.