Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife Pick – Tonight, La Fiesta Latina comes back to the New Mariuzinn Copacabana, bringing the best of Latin music to Copacabana for a night of dancing.

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

CLUBS:

Pamplona and Melodica Vibezz (Lapa)

Dubstep, reggae, rap, trap and funk will invade Lapa tonight, with DJ pamplona and group Melodica Vibezz playing the most diverse genres within the electronic music universe.

Smonkey – 9PM

Av. Mem de Sá, 99 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-8664

Entrance: FREE

Bambam (Lapa)

Inauguration of party Bambam at Ganjah Lapa, dedicated to reggae, rap, boom bap, dancehall, g-funk and rub-a-dub. DJs Erik Skratch (Cartel Mc’s), Daniel Juca (Bangarang) and Leo Flores (Dub Ataque) will run the floor.

Ganjah Lapa – 7PM

Rua do Rezende, 76 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2224-4585

Entrance: R$5 – R$10

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight the La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Aurélie and Verioca at En-cantado (Centro)

The duo of french musicians will entertain you with a show that mixes samba, bossa nova, choro and baião, sang both in French and in Portuguese. The repertoire includes French versions of famous songs from Brazilian composers, like Pixinguinha’s “Carinhoso” and Ernesto Nazareth’s “Apanhei-te Cavaquinho”.

Casa do Choro – 7PM

Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2242-9947

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Luciana Mello (Centro)

Tonight, MPB singer Luciana Mello will perform in an exclusive show in Centro, playing the tracks from her latest album, “Na Luz do Samba” (In the Light of the Samba).

FM Hall – 7PM

Av. Almirante Silvio de Noronha, 365 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2303-7200

Entrance: FREE

Batuque da Raça (Lapa)

Really good samba and pagode music can be found at Leviano, where group Batuque de Raça performs this Wednesday. The group brings to the stage classic and contemporary samba songs, visiting compositions by Cartola, Candeia, Clara Nunes, Beth Carvalho, Fundo de Quintal and Zeca Pagodinho.

Leviano Bar – 7PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 47 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 2507-5779

Entrance: R$10

Maria Filó (Lapa)

If you are in the mood of Brazilian regional music, Rio Scenarium is the right place to go tonight, with group Maria Filó playing traditional forró music by Sivuca, Luiz Gonzaga, Dominguinhos and others.

Rio Scenarium – 11:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

Lucas Felix + Iolme Lugon (Botafogo)

Lucas Felix celebrates with Iolme Lugon his latest single “Em Paz” (In Piece), in an acoustic show with voice and guitar. With influences from the country and folk music, Lucas will mix some of his compositions with songs by John Mayer, James Taylor, John Butler, among others. Lugon complements the show with his rock music spice.

Olho da Rua – 7:30 PM

Rua Bambina, 6 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 9958-7109

Entrance: R$10 – R$20

PUBS & BARS:

Karaoke World Championship 2017 @ Calabouço Heavy & Rock Bar (Tijuca)

Wednesdays nights, in Calabouço bar, are traditionally reserved for karaoke. Tonight the karaoke encounter will be more special than ever: Calabouço will host the 3rd elimination phase for the Karaoke World Championship 2017. Everyone is invited to take a change in the mic! Rio’s finalists will have the possibility of going to Finland, where the KWC 2017 grand finale will happen. Click here to participate on the competition.

Calabouço Rock & Heavy Bar – 7PM

Rua Felipe Camarão, 130 – Tijuca – Tel: (21) 2268-7014

Entrance: R$10 – R$15 (free for the competitors).

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for its cold, specialty beers, and great atmosphere, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: See venue for more information.

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a great selection of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its nice atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: Free

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink specials vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.