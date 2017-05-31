- Advertisement -

With DJ Guga Fernandes spinning salsa, cumbia, reggaeton and bachata, plus house and hip-hop for good measure, La Fiesta Latina is guaranteed to please a range of diverse tastes.

There will also be promotions on caipirinhas and beers until midnight, plus face paint, tequila shots and other offers on drinks throughout the evening.

LIVE:

Jazz na Tiradentes (Centro)

Beco das Artes hosts live jazz music tonight with drum player Guga Pellicciotti and guest musicians. DJs Cavalcanti, Jada and Birão Ramin will be in charge of the music during the breaks.

Bar do Nanam – 10PM

Rua Imperatriz Leopoldina, 55 – Centro. Tel: (21) 96621-7652

Entrance: FREE

CLUBS:

Latin Party (Lapa)

Latin party at Pub Kriok, in Lapa, invites you to dance the most caliente rhythms of Latin America, like cumbia, reggaeton and salsa. Djs Igor and Rafael will run the pick-ups.

Pub KrioK – 11PM

Avenida Mem de Sá, 65 – Lapa – Tel: (21) 97285-9605

Entrance: FREE until 12PM (Afterwards, R$20)

Vire o Vinil (Botafogo)

The party brings to Jungle Garden Pub a diverse set list, including samba-Funk, samba- Jazz, rare grooves, soul and jazz. Promotion of five Sol longnecks for R$37.

Jungle Garden Pub – 6PM

Rua Martins Ferreira, 48 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2537-2191

Entrance: FREE until 8PM (R$15 from 8PM on)

La Fiesta Latina (Copacabana)

Tonight La Fiesta Latina is back with Salsa, Reggaeton, Cumbia and Bachata. For two hours, there will be free beer and caipirinhas. DJs Guga Fernandes will spin the best of house, hip-hop, Brazilian funk and trap throughout the night, and there will be special promotions on cocktails and beers.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 10PM

Av. Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, 435 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2521-1952

Entrance: R$0 – R$45

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

João Camarero and Gabriel Cavalcanti (Centro)

Composer and cavaquinho player Gabriel Cavalcanti and guitar player João Camarero gather to present to audience traditional samba music. Their repertoire include Paulinho da Viola, Aldir Blanc, João Bosco and Francis Hime.

Casa do Choro – 7PM

Rua da Carioca, 38 – Centro – Tel: (21) 2242-9947

Entrance: R$20 – R$40

Batuque na Cozinha (Lapa)

Tonight, group Batuque na Cozinha brings to Rio Scenarium the best of classic samba compositions.

Rio Scenarium – 7:30 PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$35

PUBS & BARS:

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub (Copacabana)

Know for their menu of over fifty specialty beers, and great international crowd, The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub also hosts live rock music every night of the week.

The Lucky Screw American Irish Pub – 5PM

Avenida Atlântica, 3056, Loja B – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 98317-5258

Entrance: R$15 after 8PM

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular tourist hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

