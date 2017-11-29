- Advertisement -

We have three top picks for Wednesday’s Rio Nightlife, and below a list of bars and lounges that are always a good option.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Sexteto Sucupira (Centro) – Tonight, Sexteto Sucupira group presents the best blend of gypsy music, jazz and forró in Lapa.

Starting from 11PM, the show will make everyone dance until late hours. Opening the night will be DJ Mito.

Memórias do Rio – Avenida Gomes Freire, 289 – Lapa

Check the event for further details.

LIVE:

Marofas (Lapa) – The Marofas Grass Band will be starring tonight at Ganjah Lapa, at 9PM.

The instrumental show brings a repertoire that includes Bob Marley, The Wailers, Desmond Dekker, Peter Tosh, Skatalites, Manu Chao, among other artists.

Ganjah Lapa – Rua do Rezende, 76 – Lapa

Check the event for further details.

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Anderson Vaz (Lapa) – Tonight, Carioca da Gema hosts samba artists Anderson Vaz and André da Mata at 9PM.

Together, Mata and Vaz will present their authentic samba compositions to the audience.

Carioca da Gema – Avenida Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa

Check the event for further details.

LOUNGES, BARS & PUBS:

Lapa Irish Pub (Lapa)

This is the place to be tonight for belting out rock classics in a lively environment whilst drinking imported beer.

Lapa Irish Pub – 7PM

Rua Evaristo da Veiga, 147 – Lapa – Tel (21) 2221-7236

Entrance: R$10

Pavão Azul (Copacabana)

Pavão Azul is a lively bar in Copacabana, famous for its exceptionally cold beers and prawn pastels. It gets crowded there every night, making every day of the week seem like the weekend.

Pavão Azul – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Hilário de Gouvêia, 71 – Copacabana – (21) 2236-2381

Entrance: FREE

Canastra Bar (Ipanema)

The Canastra Wine Bar in Ipanema offers a wide choice of wines and cheeses and is quickly becoming known for its trendy atmosphere and friendly service.

Canastra – 6:30 PM – 1AM

Rua Jangadeiros, 42, Loja B – Ipanema – (21) 99656-1960

Entrance: See venue for details

Blue Agave (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is a great place for good Mexican food, drinks and live sports. It also has English-speaking staff and is a popular expat hangout. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 9PM

Rua Vinicius de Moraes, 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE. Food and drink prices vary.

Flashback (Ipanema)

Flashback is a wonderful high-end restaurant with plenty of classical music and photos decorating the walls. Tonight, between 7PM and 9PM the restaurant will serve a happy hour with two for one on caipivodkas and Stella Artois. The caipivodkas are made fresh with either lime, strawberry or passionfruit as well as additional herbs added in for a taste explosion.

Flashback – 7PM

Rua Paul Redfern, 33 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2274-7657

Entrance: FREE

—

To have an event included in the Nightlife Guide, please email:

events[at]riotimesonline[dot]com.