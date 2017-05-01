- Advertisement -

By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Two days after one of the largest nationwide strikes Brazil has seen in decades, President Michel Temer, said that the demonstrations seen on Friday are typical of a democracy and that the country will continue to move forward with the reforms his administration has started.

“The Judiciary, the Executive, the Legislative and the Brazilian [population] are naturally optimistic people, a population with no pessimism. That is why we say: whatever happens, with protests or no protests, Brazil continues and will continue to work,” said President Temer during the inauguration of Japan House in São Paulo on Sunday, April 30th.

According to President Temer the measures proposed by the government in their social security and labor reforms will benefit workers and will have a positive impact on the unemployment rates.

“I am sending this message to the Brazilian and Japanese investors, to render tranquility and security to all, that we are making headways in (country’s) economy. This will render the Brazilian people more stability and eliminate unemployment, which afflicts many at this time,” he concluded.

In his speech Temer also said that the government is working towards modernizing labor laws so that workers will have advantages and the economy will be able to grow.

The Japan House in São Paulo is the first of several units to be opened in a worldwide project of the Japanese government.

The Japanese government hopes not only to promote the Asian country but also to bring together Brazilian and Japanese investors to exchange ideas and projects, boosting and increasing trade between the two economies.

Brazil’s President was joined by Japan’s vice Prime Minister, Taro Aso, for the inauguration of the cultural center.