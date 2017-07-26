- Advertisement -

By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – After weeks of uncertainty and the possibility of the cancellation of the 2018 Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro, the city’s samba schools received good news on Tuesday, after Brazil’s President Michel Temer signaled that the federal government would be willing to fund part of the four-day festivities next year.

“The President said that if there is no private funding, he will finance it with money from the Union’s budget,” Congressional representative Pedro Paulo was quoted as saying by a government news agency.

President Temer met with samba school presidents and newly appointed Culture Minister, Sergio Sa Leitão, before the minister’s swearing in ceremony. During the meeting President Temer is said to have promised federal aid in obtaining the additional R$13 million needed to hold the event.

In June, Rio’s mayor, Marcelo Crivella proposed that fifty percent of 2018 subsidies to be given to the samba schools to prepare for the parade, or approximately R$12 million, be reverted to improve food quality and school material of children going to city-run day-care centers.

The announcement was heavily criticized by samba schools representatives, who threaten to cancel the festivities if funds were reduced. Mangueira samba school president, Francisco Carvalho left the meeting optimistic.

“We came to ask the President to ask [for financial help] and he guaranteed that the federal government will help through the Ministries of Culture and Tourism,” said Carvalho at the end of the meeting.

“Imagine Rio de Janeiro without a Carnival. The city loses its spirit,” concluded commentator and long-time Carnival organizer, Milton Cunha.