By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – Government officials from Espírito Santo state have announced that public entities, schools and health clinics will open as usual on Monday as more than 1,200 military police officers returned to work on Sunday, after more than a week halting any security measures and leaving the state’s capital in total chaos.
According to officials military police officers from different units showed up directly at the sites determined by the corporation without going through the barracks to avoid the continuing blockade of the battalions by family members demanding increased wages. Most returning policemen are officers who were on vacation or off duty last week.
In addition to the normalization of schools and health clinics, bus transportation also resumed in the greater metropolitan Vitória area. Last week, companies kept vehicles inside patios after buses were destroyed by protesters.
Without public transportation, Vitória became at times a ghost town, with very few people on the streets, stores closed, and an intense feeling of fear by the population. According to the latest official figures more than 144 people died in violent circumstances in the city during the nine days of conflict.
Brazil’s Defense Minister Raul Jungmann reiterated on Sunday afternoon that with more than 3,100 men from the Armed Forces patrolling Vitória’s streets, order and public safety were slowly beginning to come back to the city. Jungmann promised that the Armed Forces will remain in Espírito Santo ‘as long as it takes to ensure their lives’.
“The Vitória metropolitan area today faces a much calmer life. Tomorrow the schools will be working, stores will be opens and public transportation system should operate normally. The determination of the President of the Republic, to recover the order, is being met,” Jungmann told reporters in Brasilia after meeting with Michel Temer on Sunday to talk about the crisis involving military police in Espírito Santo state.
o anyone outside of Brazil it would appear that the entire nation has broken down.
From the top politicians, to the local community police and government worker strikes, there is chaos. How does a supposedly civilized country, explain or justify non payment of salary to the most essential parts of public safety? Policing, hospitals, schools, all are bankrupt and unable to provide the basic necessities and securities of life. Where is all the money going? Is EVERY centavo being funneled off to the top corrupt politicians and industrialists? It is a very sad commentary, when those who are expected to keep the peace and security of a country have to result to “criminal” activities to make their case!
All the double talk, investigation of corruption, government cabinet shuffles, are not going to do a bloody thing! Brazil is broken and it needs to be rebuilt, not more placebo prescriptions to hide the mess. The entire mindset, from the youngest Brazilian up, has to be changed if Brazil is to have any chance of future improvement.
Why would anyone outside of Brazil want to invest or travel or move there right now? The only good thing about Brazil is the natural scenic beauty and weather. That was already there before Cabral landed in 1500!
This most recent reinvention of Democracy in Brazil is not working. Democracy is NOT a right to be given. It has to be nurtured, appreciated and earned. Anything short of that is just mob rule.