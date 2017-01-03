- Advertisement -

By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The Public Security Secretary of Amazonas state, Sérgio Fontes announced Monday night that the state will rent a refrigerated container to store the bodies of the sixty prisoners murdered during the rebellion because the local Medical Examiner’s Office does not have the capacity to receive all the dead prisoners. Fontes confirmed that some of the prisoners were beheaded and dismembered.

“We are going to rent a refrigerator container and we will make sure that the necropsies can be done as soon as possible in order to produce evidence for the police investigation,” Fontes was reported saying by Agencia Brasil. According to local officials on Monday afternoon police had to contain a large crowd, composed mainly of prisoners’ family members, that gathered outside the ME’s building seeking to know if their loved ones were among the dead.

To a local radio station Fontes said that he believed that the riot at the Anísio Jobim Prison Complex (Compaj) on Sunday night began as a dispute between two rival prison factions for the command of drug trafficking outside the prison facility and that during negotiations only a few demands by the groups were made. “What they wanted was to eliminate members of the rival faction,” concluded the secretary.

Despite the rebellions in four prison units on Sunday, the recorded sixty deaths and almost 200 prisoners’ escapes, state governor, Jose Melo, said on Monday night that federal government help was not necessary at this time.

The federal government offered on to send men from the National Security Force to Amazonas, but after speaking with Justice Minister, Alexandre de Moraes, Melo refused. “There is no public insecurity situation,” said Justice Minister Moraes during a press conference after meeting with Melo. “It was a difficult situation, many deaths inside the prison, but it did not extrapolate out,” added the federal official.

Moraes landed in Amazonas’ capital, Manaus, a city nestled deep inside the Amazon forest on Monday night, after 24-hours of reports of violent deaths and escapes by prisoners in the state. Last week the federal government had announced it had disbursed R$45 million to the state for improvements in its prison system.

The death of the sixty inmates is already being considered the second largest prison bloodbath since the 1992 Carandiru massacre when 111 prisoners were killed by police. Of the 184 inmates who escaped from the two of the units, 144 are still at large.