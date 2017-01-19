- Advertisement -

By Ciara Long, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – Starting from 1PM on Saturday, January 21st, Rio will see its own Woman’s March on Washington taking place at the same time as demonstrations in cities across the world. Participants will march in support for human rights following the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the U.S. on Friday.

Rio de Janeiro’s edition of the Women’s March on Washington will begin at 1PM in Nossa Senhora de Paz, Ipanema, and will finish at Rua Barão da Torre, Ipanema, at around 3PM.

Organizers emphasize that the demonstration is a solidarity movement rather than a protest, supporting women’s and minority rights in particular, and is not limited to female or American ex-patriate participation.

“It is important to hold a march in Rio de Janeiro in solidarity with those marching in Washington DC not only to support the issues that directly affect those living in the United States, but also to make the point that the consequences of the incoming administration will be global,” explained Lee Weingast, a long-term American expatriate in Rio and one of the event’s organizers.

“The effects of policies restricting trade and immigration, and lifting environmental restrictions on industry, for example, will likely be felt in Brazil and across the planet,” she told The Rio Times.

With more than eighty cities in forty countries participating, the Women’s March on Washington has become a global movement. It seeks to promote the protection of U.S. citizen’s rights, safety, health and communities, as well as represent solidarity between ethnic, religious and gender minorities.

Weingast advises that those wishing to participate in the Women’s March read the mission statement for the original March, planned in Washinton D.C., as well as bringing signs to “positively promote women’s rights, religious freedom, environmental justice and civil rights, among others”.

“The march is a manifestation of the sense of urgency felt so widely across the United States to be active in order to defend our civil and human rights,” Weingast continued. “I hope the march helps people understand that they are not alone.”

Further information about Rio de Janeiro’s March can be found via the event’s Facebook page or on its Action Network page.

What: Women’s March on Washington – Rio de Janeiro

When: 1PM – 3PM, Saturday, January 21st

Where: Praça Nossa Senhora de Paz, Ipanema, to Rua Barão da Torre, Ipanema