By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – One of Rio de Janeiro’s most wanted fugitive, Rogerio Avelino de Souza, dubbed Rogerio 157, was arrested Wednesday morning in the city’s Northern area. In September the drug trafficker started an all-out-war for control of one of Brazil’s most famous favela-communities, Rocinha.

“He was hiding in a house about 300 meters from the prison where (ex-governor) Cabral is. He was in modest house with two security guards when the police arrived,” one of the police officers responsible for the arrest told G1 news.

The fugitive was found during a mega-operation by federal security forces as well as military and civil police in favela communities in the Northern part of the city.

According to the officers Rogerio 157 tried to pretend he was a relative of the owner of the house, but the agents recognized him.

Rogerio 157’s gang invaded the community which led to Rio’s state government asking for help from the federal government.

Brazil’s Armed Forces were sent to secure the entrance to the community, while city security forces, patrolling the narrow alleyways, tried to halt the fierce gunfire which erupted killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Rogerio 157 was wanted for drug trafficking, homicide and extortion. Rio’s government was offering R$50,000 for information about the drug lord.

In 2010 Rogerio 157 was part of a group that took hostages in the Intercontinental Hotel located in the São Conrado beach, after trying to escape police officers in the Rocinha community. He was arrested but released in 2012.

Minutes after the arrest of Rogerio 157 Wednesday morning, there were reports of gunfire could be heard in the Rocinha.