By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The Carioca Cricket Club (CCC) in Rio de Janeiro is preparing for their next inter-club game on Saturday, July 15th, hosted at their grounds at the São Fernando Polo and Cricket Club near Itaguaí. The open event will be a family affair, promising plenty of cricket as well as activities for all the guests.

Club Chairman Tobias Hanbury explains that, “This will be the last game of regular-CCC player Asanka Bandara, who will captain Asanka’s Asian Tigers against the Rest of the World. All welcome to come and play or watch.”

In other news for the year, newly-elected CCC President Freddie Brunt shares, “Such was the success of the Nationals tournament in June, that Cricket Brasil has asked us to host the second round of the Nationals in October/November this year, reconfirming us as the home of cricket in Brasil.”

He adds some detail about the Nationals tournament organization, “The exact date will be announced in due course, but the format will stay the same: six teams playing concurrently on three pitches over two days. The question is, can São Paulo be beaten?”

The CCC is also continuing to play outside of Brazil and across South America. Brunt explains, “The CCC is also now planning a tour to Chile in the first weekend of December 2017, and already there is strong interest from the playing squad. We will playing on beautifully-kept grass cricket pitches in the middle of Santiago. Please contact us via our Facebook page if you want more details.”

The CCC could not thrive as they do without their sponsors, and chairman Hanbury shares, “Granado continues to support the CCC as our Crown Sponsor, and we were very happy to generate good coverage for them in a recent SporTV documentary on the CCC.”

Hanbury also gives a shout out to their new sponsor, “We have also welcomed Chimu Adventures as a new CCC sponsor this year, and our relationship with The Rio Times as our official media partner goes from strength to strength.”

For the match on Saturday, as always lots of families and friends will come, and CCC organizes free transport to and from the grounds. There will be the usual post match churrasco (BBQ) and the São Fernando P&CC is located about seventy minutes drive by bus from Ipanema.

Hanbury confirms, “CCC arranges transport free-of-charge for everyone who wants to go and spend an amazing day away from Rio de Janeiro. The bus leaves Praça General Osorio in Ipanema at 8AM, and returns to Rio de Janeiro at 5:30 PM.”

