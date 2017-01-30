- Advertisement -

By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The Carioca Cricket Club (CCC) will be launching their 2017 season on Thursday, February 2nd, with drinks at the Lord Jim Pub in Ipanema, followed by their first intra-club match on Saturday, February 4th at the club grounds at São Fernando Polo and Cricket Club, near Itaguaí about an hour south of Zona Sul (South Zone) in Rio.

The social event on Thursday starts at 8PM and will be a chance for current club players to sign up for the new year, and for new players interested in playing cricket at any level to come, meet the team and sign up.

British expatriate in Rio and CCC President, Craig Allison, shares, “Everyone with an interest in playing or watching cricket this year is invited. CCC will provide liquid refreshments for the first half of the evening. We will be explaining the calendar for the year, and handing out the new CCC social shirts [and hopefully CCC caps] to players that sign up for the new season.”

This year the club is excited to announce that Chimu Adventures has agreed to become one of the CCC’s sponsors. Founded in 2004, they are an Australian-owned company offering fully flexible, guaranteed itineraries to Latin America, plus cruises to Antarctica, catering to clients of all ages.

Regarding the first intra-club match on Saturday, February 4th, Allison explains, “The first match of the season on Saturday 4th February is going to be epic. Already we have 24 players signed up. We have TV Globo filming the match for their Sunday morning program Planeta SporTV.”

Adding, “Lots of families and friends are coming. We will be organizing free transport to and from the ground, and there will be the usual post match churrasco [BBQ]. Get in touch through the Carioca Cricket Club Facebook page of you are interested in coming along.”

Club Chairman Tobias Hanbury explains, “São Fernando P&CC is located about seventy minutes drive by bus from Ipanema, and the CCC arranges transport free-of-charge for everyone who wants to go and spend a glorious day away from Rio de Janeiro. The bus leaves Praça General Osorio at 8AM, and returns to Rio de Janeiro at 5:30 PM.”

For more information on the CCC and the events, visit the club’s Facebook page.

