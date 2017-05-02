- Advertisement -

By Lise Alves, Senior Contributing Reporter

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – About two and a half hours driving northeast from the largest city in South America, São Paulo, lies Campos do Jordão, a favorite spot for Brazilians to spend weekends during the winter months.

Nestled among the Mantiqueira Mountains, the quaint city attracts visitors with its Swiss-like architecture and single-digit temperatures (celsius) during the months of July and August.

Although usually calm and a known honeymoon favorite among newlyweds from São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro states, Campos do Jordão has also become a favorite holiday spot for students during the Corpus Christi holiday (in 2017 to be held June 15th).

With many bars and pubs, the center of town, in Vila Capivari, packs twenty-something not only in June, but throughout the winter months.

Due to the influx of tourists during the winter months, the city’s administrators have also promoted, during the last few years, music festivals with some of the São Paulo’s most famous DJs and bands.

Among the most popular bars and restaurants is Villa di Phoenix. A restaurant during the day featuring extensive wine and beer lists and one of the most popular meeting point during the night, with live music on weekends.

The tables spill over onto the streets in front of another very popular bar, Baden Baden, voted by many travel guides as the best place for singles in the city.

The city also attracts adventurers seeking to experience the surrounding trails and try out extreme sports. There are many rock climbing and hiking expeditions to choose from.

With zip lines, ice skating, mountain climbing and horseback riding, the Tarundu adventure park is one of the most sought after areas for those seeking a weekend closer to nature.

Buses depart from São Paulo to Campos do Jordão every couple hours every day and costs around R$50 each way, taking approximately three hours. Buses from Rio run less frequently and take about six hours, with prices ranging from R$50-100.