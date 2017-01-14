- Advertisement -

DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

CLUBS:

Bless + Kilariô – Afro Baile (Vidigal)

Tonight, Vidigal becomes the host once again to the Bless party with Kilariô – Afro Baile, providing a mix of the best in black music and the best in Jamaican music. In addition to this, there will also be plenty of reggae, pop, dancehall, hip hop, trap, funk, soul and rap.

Morro do Vidigal – 11PM

Hostel Alto Vidigal, Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 02, Mirante do Arvrão – Tel: (21) 98741 3036

Entrance: R$25 – R$30

20 anos de Rock and Roll (Botafogo)

Tonight, Bar Bukowski will host the party 20 anos de Rock ‘n’ Roll (20 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll). There will be live DJs that accept music requests and each attendee receives a free drink on arrival. Bar Bukowski is the hottest rock bar in Rio, attracting people from all over the city to enjoy the best of rock.

Bar Bukowski – 9PM

R. Álvaro Ramos, 270 – Botafogo – Tel: (21) 2244-7303

Entrance: R$40 – R$50. Free for workers in the public sector.

We Love RJ! (Copacabana)

The New Mariuzinn Copacabana will host the We Love RJ! party again tonight. As always, there will also be a four-hour open bar from 11PM to 3AM with Smirnoff Vodka, tropical drinks, caipirinhas, Sex on the Beach, Blue Lagoon, Antarctica beer, mineral water, and sodas. Tonight, there will also be free buffet of pasta and pizza all night. DJs Guga Fernandes and DLuccio will spin the best of house, hip hop, reggaeton, cumbia, funk and deep house throughout the night.

New Mariuzinn Copacabana – 11PM

Avenida Nossa Senhora 435, Copacabana– Tel: (21) 2540-8041

Entrance: R$30 – R$100

Tropical Funk invites MC Delano (Gavea)

Tonight, Palaphita will host the Tropical Funk party with special guest MC Delano. The night will provide some of the best mainstream funk music in Rio. This venue is a place to get dressed-up for and wwaring flip flops could prevent guests from entering.

Palaphita Gávea – 9PM

Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 1314 – Gávea – Tel: (21) 99982-9195

Entrance: See venue for details

Não Fale de Beth (Arpoador)

Tonight the Cave club in Arpoador will host the Não Fale de Beth party. There will be six DJs playing tonight, two that will play deep and four that will bring the best of funk. Tequila shots will be distributed throughout the night.

CAVE – 23:50 PM

Rua Francisco Otaviano 20, Arpoador – Tel: (21) 3576-8024

Entrance: R$0 – R$40

MÚSICA BRASILEIRA:

Ana Costa (Lapa)

Ana Costa will be starring tonight at Carioca da Gema, bringing the best of samba including her own personal music and versions of the greats such as Cartola, Nelson Cavaquinho, Chico Buarque, among others. The opening act will be a grand performance by Elisa Addor.

Carioca da Gema – 11PM

Av. Mem de Sá 79, Lapa – Tel: (21) 2221-0043

Entrance: R$30

Chutando o Balde, Banda JPG, Sandamí and Chamego Nordestino (Centro)

Beginning at 8PM, Chutando o Balde will start off the night with Brazilian music with influences of jazz, samba, chorinho, among others to produce their own unique sound, followed by Banda JPG at 10:30 PM bringing the best of MPB. Sandamí will follow at 11PM bringing the best of Brazilian music. Then beginning at 1:30 AM, Chamego Nordestino will perform the best of forró.

Rio Scenarium – 8PM

Rua do Lavradio, 20 casa – Centro – Tel: (21) 3147-9000

Entrance: R$45

PUBS & BARS:

Winehouse (Botafogo)

Winehouse is a wine bar run by a British expat that has brought an eclectic range of wines to Rio including a mix of fabulous national wines and international favorites. There is also a great selection of nibbles and cheese boards. For those that aren’t too keen on wine, there is plenty of beer and cocktail options too. Happy hour begins at 5PM and finishes at 8PM.

Winehouse – 5PM

Rua Paulo Barreto, 25, Botafogo – Tel: (21) 3264-4101

Entrance: FREE

Mais que Nada (Copacabana)

A cuban themed bar in Copacabana, Mais que Nada serves good tapas-style meals, cold beers and an excellent selection of cocktails and shots. Tonight, they will host the p party. Pop and rock party with plenty of live acts.

Mais que Nada – 10PM

R. Xavier da Silveira, 34 – Copacabana – Tel: (21) 2267-0599

Entrance: See venue for details.

Bar 48 (Ipanema)

Located in the heart of the Ipanema neighborhood, Bar 48 (Quarenta e Oito) is one of the hottest new bars in the city. Owned and operated by French expats, the bar is making a name for itself by hosting live music, DJ sets and by offering a hipster atmosphere and great mixed drinks including caipirinhas.

Bar 48 – 6PM

48 Rua Teixeira de Melo – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 2548-8484

Entrance: See venue for details.

NFL Playoffs – Blue Agave Ipanema (Ipanema)

Blue Agave Ipanema is always a great place for Mexican food, drinks and for watching live sport streams and broadcasts. Today theu will host the NFL playoffs on the big screen. Just around the corner from Posto 9, the bar is also known for its mostly English-speaking staff and the mostly English-speaking crowd which frequents the establishment. Be sure to check out Blue Agave in Copacabana also for a great night out.

Blue Agave Ipanema – 1PM

Vinicus de Moraes 68 – Ipanema – Tel: (21) 3592-92717544-5151

Entrance: FREE.

Academia da Cachaça (Leblon)

For all things cachaça go here; it’s their specialty. They offer great caipifrutas and caipirinhas in a relaxed, trendy setting.

Academia da Cachaça – 9PM

R. Conde Bernadotte 26, Leblon – Tel: (21) 2239-1542

Entrance: Free

