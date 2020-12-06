[uam_ad id="317182"]

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - A recent study by researchers in Peru and the US found that, in the past 35 years, there has been a 670% increase in the extent of pits and ponds created by miners digging for small deposits of alluvial gold in the Peruvian Amazon.

According to the scientists, the proliferation of these ponds has dramatically altered the landscape and increased the risk of mercury exposure for indigenous communities and wildlife.

In their paper, which was published in the journal Science Advances, the team led by Jacqueline Gerson and Simon Topp explain that landscapes formerly dominated by . . .

