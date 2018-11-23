By Jay Forte, Contributing Reporter

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – President-elect Jair Bolsonaro confirmed today (November 23rd) that U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton will visit Brazil. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (November 29th).

“Happy to welcome the visit of the United States National Security Adviser, Mr. @AmbJohnBolton, next week.” We will certainly have a productive and positive conversation on behalf of our nations.

Through the same social network, Bolton had already confirmed the trip on Wednesday (November 21st) and he was looking forward to the meeting with Bolsonaro.

“Look forward to seeing Brazil’s next President @JairBolsonaro in Rio on November 29th. We share many bilateral interests and will work closely on expanding freedom and prosperity throughout the Western Hemisphere,” Bolton wrote on Twitter.

It is expected that Bolton will want to talk about Cuba and Venezuela, whom in a recent speech he called the leaders of those countries, along with Nicaragua, “clowns.”

He also said. “These tyrants fancy themselves strongmen and revolutionaries, icon and luminaries. In reality they are clownish, pitiful figures more akin to Larry, Curly and Moe. The ‘Three Stooges’ of socialism are true believers, but they worship a false God.”

Regarding his visit to Brazil, Bolton tweeted, “We share many bilateral interests and work closely to expand freedom and prosperity throughout the Western Hemisphere.”

Bolsonaro has said on several occasions that he admires Trump and wants to talk to U.S. President about military agreements, trade negotiations and also regional issues. He and Trump talked by phone after the election results.

Trump Tweeted on October 29th, “Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!”

Bolsonaro, referred to by the “Trump of the Tropics,” won Brazil’s presidential run-off election in October, defeating PT (Workers’ Party) and ex-mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad by approximately ten percentage points.

His populist message has been compared to that of U.S. President Trump and has enraged critics with his numerous comments applauding Brazil’s former military dictatorship, advocating for torture, and criticizing women and the LGBTQ + community.

Bolsonaro has been recovering from being stabbed in the abdomen on September 6th during the election campaign, but still kept busy naming cabinet ministers ahead of taking office on January 1st.